ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosDodgers to start Ryu in Game 1 of NLDS against Braves (AP, 10/2 9:53 PM ET)
Seeking relief, A's to start Hendriks in wild card game (AP, 10/2 9:35 PM ET)
Seeking relief, A's to start Hendriks in wild-card game (AP, 10/2 9:29 PM ET)
Wild-card do-over: Severino for Yankees again (AP, 10/2 9:25 PM ET)
Manfred: No timetable on finishing Russell investigation (AP, 10/2 8:45 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosJets' Crowell fined $13K by NFL for TD 'wipe' celebration (AP, 10/2 9:34 PM ET)
Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers spiked idea of woman cave (AP, 10/2 9:22 PM ET)
Lions waive CB Dee Virgin (AP, 10/2 8:22 PM ET)
Chargers hope Corey Liuget's return bolsters pass rush (AP, 10/2 8:13 PM ET)
Dolphins DT Phillips released after angry sideline outburst (AP, 10/2 7:56 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosTwo-time defending champ Warriors switch up practice routine (AP, 10/2 7:56 PM ET)
Pelicans: Jahlil Okafor out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain (AP, 10/2 6:25 PM ET)
Trae Young shows why rebuilding Hawks could be fun to watch (AP, 10/2 6:07 PM ET)
Kyrie Irving on flat-Earth comments: 'I'm sorry' (AP, 10/2 11:35 AM ET)
Kyrie Irving on flat-Earth comments: 'I'm sorry' (AP, 10/2 11:35 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosRed Wings assign 3 players to Grand Rapids (AP, 10/2 8:34 PM ET)
Net loss: Maple Leafs lose 2 goalies; Capitals claim Jaskin (AP, 10/2 6:25 PM ET)
NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid (AP, 10/2 6:08 PM ET)
Ovechkin, Caps finally get to raise their Stanley Cup banner (AP, 10/2 6:03 PM ET)
The Latest: NHL moving forward with Seattle expansion bid (AP, 10/2 5:12 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosNo. 20 Michigan State again looks strong against the run (AP, 10/2 8:37 PM ET)
Pac-12 teams navigate the NCAA's new redshirt rule (AP, 10/2 7:45 PM ET)
Foot surgery ends season for Minnesota's Winfield (AP, 10/2 6:43 PM ET)
Penn State halts helicopter use after pilot flew over crowd (AP, 10/2 6:24 PM ET)
Arkansas will need standout LBs at best vs top-ranked Tide (AP, 10/2 6:11 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosTrial puts spotlight on dark side of college basketball (AP, 10/2 7:07 PM ET)
Clemson to play UNC Wilmington for hurricane relief game (AP, 10/2 12:22 PM ET)
Openings to start in college basketball recruitment trial (AP, 10/1 11:29 PM ET)
The Latest: Jury selection starts at basketball trial (AP, 10/1 12:40 PM ET)
Arrest made in shooting death of LSU player Wayde Sims (AP, 9/29 5:59 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosND, Louisville enter as teams to beat in ACC women's hoops (AP, 10/2 6:36 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosWNBA President Lisa Borders is latest executive to leave (AP, 10/2 1:26 PM ET)
Challenge grows for US to keep spinning gold in basketball (AP, 10/1 11:52 AM ET)
Staley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor (AP, 10/1 3:18 AM ET)
Golden girls: US wins third straight World Cup title (AP, 9/30 5:01 PM ET)
The Latest: Spain wins bronze medal at Women's World Cup (AP, 9/30 2:30 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosColumn: Reed's passion for Ryder Cup turns poisonous (AP, 10/2 6:48 PM ET)
Ryder Cup in France had no leaderboards on the course (AP, 10/2 4:20 PM ET)
Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike (AP, 10/2 9:19 AM ET)
Report: Patrick Reed vents over Spieth, Furyk in Ryder Cup (AP, 10/1 2:41 PM ET)
Column: US has European way figured out except for winning (AP, 10/1 3:14 AM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosNASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega (AP, 10/2 4:55 PM ET)
Column: 'Roval' a smashing success for all except Johnson (AP, 10/1 4:54 PM ET)
Jimmie Johnson knocks himself out of playoffs with 'mistake' (AP, 9/30 6:55 PM ET)
Blaney wins on roval after Johnson crashes out of playoffs (AP, 9/30 6:47 PM ET)
The Latest: Blaney wins on roval when leaders wreck (AP, 9/30 5:43 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosHBO to drop live boxing after 45 year of telecasts (AP, 9/27 5:09 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosVale Dori scores upset win for Baffert in Zenyatta Stakes (AP, 9/30 8:01 PM ET)
Accelerate beats West Coast to win Awesome Again (AP, 9/29 9:18 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosSpain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title (AP, 9/30 2:39 PM ET)
Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride (AP, 9/29 12:03 PM ET)
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title (AP, 9/26 12:05 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosUltra-marathon runners face storm in Greece (AP, 9/29 12:48 PM ET)
Ultra-marathon runners face storm in Greece (AP, 9/29 9:52 AM ET)
WADA report: Kenya doping serious, not institutionalized (AP, 9/27 5:24 PM ET)
CAS confirms Russian track federation's doping ban appeal (AP, 9/27 7:47 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosEuropean judges dismiss challenges by Mutu, Pechstein (AP, 10/2 11:42 AM ET)
Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police (AP, 9/28 6:36 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - Photos2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life (AP, 9/26 4:51 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosTwo-time Olympic champ Hanyu wins in return to competition (AP, 9/22 5:26 PM ET)
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:58 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:55 PM ET)
Hanyu and Medvedeva begin season at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/19 8:41 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosMisfiring Madrid stumbles again; Juve wins without Ronaldo (AP, 10/2 7:35 PM ET)
United stutters to 0-0 draw vs Valencia after arriving late (AP, 10/2 7:24 PM ET)
Vegas lawyer: Ronaldo rape accuser 'emotionally fragile' (AP, 10/2 7:24 PM ET)
United stutters to 0-0 draw vs Valencia after arriving late (AP, 10/2 6:59 PM ET)
Fan throws cabbage at under-fire Aston Villa manager (AP, 10/2 6:43 PM ET)