MLB
Baby Braves blanked in Atlanta's 1st playoff game since 2013 (AP, 10/5 1:15 AM ET)
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener (AP, 10/5 1:03 AM ET)
Rockies' bats go mostly quiet in Game 1 of NLDS (AP, 10/4 11:11 PM ET)
Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rox in opener (AP, 10/4 10:50 PM ET)
NFL
Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win (AP, 10/5 12:43 AM ET)
Eagles, Vikings stage NFC championship rematch Sunday (AP, 10/4 11:47 PM ET)
Donald, Rams' D-line want to keep up the pressure on Wilson (AP, 10/4 10:10 PM ET)
Colts lose 3 more defensive starters early vs. Patriots (AP, 10/4 9:58 PM ET)
NBA
Oladipo leads Pacers over Rockets in their preseason opener (AP, 10/4 11:17 PM ET)
Arison Foundation pledges $5 million for disaster relief (AP, 10/4 8:24 PM ET)
Kyrie tells fans: I'll be back 'if you guys will have me' (AP, 10/4 8:16 PM ET)
NBA returns just to say goodbye to Seattle's KeyArena (AP, 10/4 6:06 PM ET)
NHL
Kris Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 7-6 (AP, 10/5 1:03 AM ET)
Kris Letang lifts Penguins past Capitals, 7-6 in OT (AP, 10/5 12:22 AM ET)
Stars control Coyotes 3-0 in Montgomery's NHL coaching debut (AP, 10/5 12:17 AM ET)
MacKinnon, Rantanen help Avs to 4-1 win over Wild in opener (AP, 10/5 12:09 AM ET)
College Football
No. 8 Auburn, Mississippi State work to improve offense (AP, 10/5 8:03 AM ET)
Oklahoma and Texas both ranked adds to prefect fair setting (AP, 10/5 3:12 AM ET)
No. 15 Michigan aims for tuneup versus Maryland before tests (AP, 10/5 3:12 AM ET)
Improving Arkansas faces tough task against No. 1 Bama (AP, 10/5 3:12 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball
LIU to unify campuses into 1 Division I sports program (AP, 10/4 8:36 PM ET)
Tennessee's Barnes says complacency won't be an issue (AP, 10/4 6:17 PM ET)
Arizona State becomes Big Guard U in bid for NCAA repeat (AP, 10/4 5:21 PM ET)
Iowa State seeks experience from UVA transfer Marial Shayok (AP, 10/3 6:05 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball
ND, Louisville enter as teams to beat in ACC women's hoops (AP, 10/2 6:36 PM ET)
WNBA
WNBA President Lisa Borders is latest executive to leave (AP, 10/2 1:26 PM ET)
Challenge grows for US to keep spinning gold in basketball (AP, 10/1 11:52 AM ET)
Staley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor (AP, 10/1 3:18 AM ET)
Golden girls: US wins third straight World Cup title (AP, 9/30 5:01 PM ET)
Golf
Spectator struck on head by golf ball at Dunhill Links (AP, 10/4 9:31 AM ET)
Micheluzzi holes out for eagle, leads Asia-Pacific Amateur (AP, 10/4 8:22 AM ET)
Mixed start for US at team golf event, South Korea perfect (AP, 10/4 4:33 AM ET)
Brendan Steele trying to win 3rd straight Safeway Open title (AP, 10/3 7:38 PM ET)
Auto Racing
Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix (AP, 10/4 11:10 PM ET)
NASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega (AP, 10/2 4:55 PM ET)
Column: 'Roval' a smashing success for all except Johnson (AP, 10/1 4:54 PM ET)
Boxing
Heavyweights Wilder, Fury scuffle at promotional appearance (AP, 10/3 8:22 PM ET)
IOC threatens to drop boxing from Olympics over election (AP, 10/3 6:50 PM ET)
Horse Racing
Cycling
Spain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title (AP, 9/30 2:39 PM ET)
Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride (AP, 9/29 12:03 PM ET)
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title (AP, 9/26 12:05 PM ET)
Olympics
Taxi receipt, records appear to link alleged hackers to GRU (AP, 10/4 4:49 PM ET)
Russia accused of hacking sports world over doping scandal (AP, 10/4 4:17 PM ET)
IOC drops Turkish city Erzurum from 2026 Olympic bid race (AP, 10/4 3:08 PM ET)
Senator suggests possible end of USOC's tax-exempt status (AP, 10/3 8:18 PM ET)
Skiing
Figure Skating
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Soccer
Goalless for Schalke, forward Mark Uth called up by Germany (AP, 10/5 8:51 AM ET)
Slovakian club's stadium closed because of racist chants (AP, 10/5 8:18 AM ET)
4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany (AP, 10/5 6:35 AM ET)
Red Bulls look to continue roll at San Jose (AP, 10/4 11:38 PM ET)