ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosLEADING OFF: Astros, Indians buck opener trend; Yanks-Sox (AP, 10/5 1:53 AM ET)
Baby Braves blanked in Atlanta's 1st playoff game since 2013 (AP, 10/5 1:15 AM ET)
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener (AP, 10/5 1:03 AM ET)
Rockies' bats go mostly quiet in Game 1 of NLDS (AP, 10/4 11:11 PM ET)
Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rox in opener (AP, 10/4 10:50 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosPoints, points and more points. Folks at the NFL love it (AP, 10/5 11:58 AM ET)
Jets' Darnold pens letter to fans: 'They deserve wins' (AP, 10/5 11:42 AM ET)
Latest Patriots' win highlights weapons Brady still has (AP, 10/5 3:12 AM ET)
Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win (AP, 10/5 12:43 AM ET)
Eagles, Vikings stage NFC championship rematch Sunday (AP, 10/4 11:47 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosEx-wife of slain NBA player found competent to stand trial (AP, 10/5 11:25 AM ET)
Redick perfect, 76ers top Mavs 120-114 in China Games (AP, 10/5 11:09 AM ET)
Redick perfect, 76ers top Mavs 120-114 in China Games (AP, 10/5 11:02 AM ET)
LeBron gets first win in LA as Lakers beat Kings (AP, 10/5 1:53 AM ET)
Oladipo leads Pacers over Rockets in their preseason opener (AP, 10/4 11:17 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosSimmonds nets two for Flyers in 5-2 win over Vegas (AP, 10/5 1:52 AM ET)
Kris Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 7-6 (AP, 10/5 1:03 AM ET)
Kris Letang lifts Penguins past Capitals, 7-6 in OT (AP, 10/5 12:22 AM ET)
Stars control Coyotes 3-0 in Montgomery's NHL coaching debut (AP, 10/5 12:17 AM ET)
MacKinnon, Rantanen help Avs to 4-1 win over Wild in opener (AP, 10/5 12:09 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosNo. 6 Irish expecting raucous environment at No. 24 Hokies (AP, 10/5 11:42 AM ET)
Rivalry renewed: No. 17 Miami, Florida State set to clash (AP, 10/5 11:29 AM ET)
After 65 years, No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M resume series (AP, 10/5 11:25 AM ET)
Ex-Rice football player charged in opioid death of lineman (AP, 10/5 11:01 AM ET)
Dillon's health a variable for BC's trip to No. 23 NC State (AP, 10/5 10:31 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosFather testifies on pay for play at college hoops programs (AP, 10/4 9:58 PM ET)
LIU to unify campuses into 1 Division I sports program (AP, 10/4 8:36 PM ET)
Tennessee's Barnes says complacency won't be an issue (AP, 10/4 6:17 PM ET)
Arizona State becomes Big Guard U in bid for NCAA repeat (AP, 10/4 5:21 PM ET)
Iowa State seeks experience from UVA transfer Marial Shayok (AP, 10/3 6:05 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosStaley switches from US team to college mode with Gamecocks (AP, 10/4 6:05 PM ET)
ND, Louisville enter as teams to beat in ACC women's hoops (AP, 10/2 6:36 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosWorld Cup Diary: Wilson talks winning gold at the World Cup (AP, 10/5 3:40 AM ET)
WNBA President Lisa Borders is latest executive to leave (AP, 10/2 1:26 PM ET)
Challenge grows for US to keep spinning gold in basketball (AP, 10/1 11:52 AM ET)
Staley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor (AP, 10/1 3:18 AM ET)
Golden girls: US wins third straight World Cup title (AP, 9/30 5:01 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosPast champion Jin tied for Asia-Pacific Amateur lead (AP, 10/5 8:10 AM ET)
Spectator struck on head by golf ball at Dunhill Links (AP, 10/4 9:31 AM ET)
Micheluzzi holes out for eagle, leads Asia-Pacific Amateur (AP, 10/4 8:22 AM ET)
Mixed start for US at team golf event, South Korea perfect (AP, 10/4 4:33 AM ET)
Brendan Steele trying to win 3rd straight Safeway Open title (AP, 10/3 7:38 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosPlace your bets: Dover set to roll the dice on NASCAR bets (AP, 10/5 11:04 AM ET)
Hamilton fastest in practice for Japanese Grand Prix (AP, 10/5 4:27 AM ET)
Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix (AP, 10/4 11:10 PM ET)
NASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega (AP, 10/2 4:55 PM ET)
Column: 'Roval' a smashing success for all except Johnson (AP, 10/1 4:54 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosChamp Crawford challenging Benavidez to back up his words (AP, 10/4 3:08 PM ET)
Heavyweights Wilder, Fury scuffle at promotional appearance (AP, 10/3 8:22 PM ET)
IOC threatens to drop boxing from Olympics over election (AP, 10/3 6:50 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosVale Dori scores upset win for Baffert in Zenyatta Stakes (AP, 9/30 8:01 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosCircling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team (AP, 10/5 3:20 AM ET)
Spain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title (AP, 9/30 2:39 PM ET)
Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride (AP, 9/29 12:03 PM ET)
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title (AP, 9/26 12:05 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosNo stories
Olympics - View All - PhotosPlayers' union, rights activists urge IOC to shelve charter (AP, 10/5 12:02 PM ET)
WADA has 400 doping cases from whistleblowers (AP, 10/5 11:49 AM ET)
Tokyo to 'screen off' bacteria for Olympic swimming in bay (AP, 10/5 9:03 AM ET)
Taxi receipt, records appear to link alleged hackers to GRU (AP, 10/4 4:49 PM ET)
Russia accused of hacking sports world over doping scandal (AP, 10/4 4:17 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - Photos2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life (AP, 9/26 4:51 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosTwo-time Olympic champ Hanyu wins in return to competition (AP, 9/22 5:26 PM ET)
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosChelsea-Southampton Preview (AP, 10/5 11:20 AM ET)
Mourinho irritable as pressure mounts at Man United (AP, 10/5 10:52 AM ET)
Los Angeles FC-Rapids Preview (AP, 10/5 10:08 AM ET)
De Bruyne could return for Man City against Liverpool (AP, 10/5 10:03 AM ET)
UEFA orders new investigation of Galatasaray finances (AP, 10/5 9:59 AM ET)