ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosCanadian scientist names beetle after Jose Bautista (AP, 11/22 5:07 PM ET)
Back in Japan, Shohei Ohtani says MLB a whole new ballgame (AP, 11/21 10:21 PM ET)
Reds closer Iglesias agrees to $24,125,000, 3-year deal (AP, 11/21 7:01 PM ET)
Yanks acquire Locastro from Dodgers for minor leaguer (AP, 11/21 6:09 PM ET)
Twins hire Bill Evers for major league coaching staff (AP, 11/21 5:33 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosSaints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South (AP, 11/23 1:13 AM ET)
Cowboys tie Redskins for 1st in NFC East; Bears top Lions (AP, 11/23 12:12 AM ET)
If Eagles are to get respectable, they must get wins now (AP, 11/22 11:50 PM ET)
Redskins lineman Williams hospitalized after Dallas game (AP, 11/22 10:31 PM ET)
McCoy, back home, loses in 1st start for Redskins since '14 (AP, 11/22 10:26 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosJaVale McGee flourishing in opportunity with LeBron, Lakers (AP, 11/22 10:19 AM ET)
Cleveland thanks LeBron, who carries Lakers past Cavs (AP, 11/22 5:13 AM ET)
Cleveland thanks LeBron, who carries Lakers past Cavs (AP, 11/22 5:13 AM ET)
Westbrook stars, Diallo hurt in Thunder's win over Warriors (AP, 11/22 1:55 AM ET)
Thunder rookie Diallo avoids serious leg injury after fall (AP, 11/22 1:43 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosPenguins put goalie Matt Murray on injured reserve (AP, 11/22 7:15 PM ET)
Oilers acquire defenseman Chris Wideman from Senators (AP, 11/22 5:43 PM ET)
Avalanche get 3 power-play goals to rout Kings 7-3 (AP, 11/22 3:23 PM ET)
Flames score 5 goals in 1st period again to down Jets 6-3 (AP, 11/22 3:25 AM ET)
Avalanche get 3 power-play goals to rout Kings 7-3 (AP, 11/22 3:23 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosAxe to grind: Gophers and Badgers renew Midwest grudge match (AP, 11/23 3:02 AM ET)
TCU needs final win over Oklahoma State to get bowl eligible (AP, 11/23 2:05 AM ET)
Different modes for Baylor, Texas Tech to get bowl eligible (AP, 11/23 2:01 AM ET)
McSorley, No. 15 Penn State host Maryland in season finale (AP, 11/23 1:47 AM ET)
Spartans hope to give seniors good send-off against Rutgers (AP, 11/23 1:43 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosPowell scores 40 as Seton Hall beats GCU at Wooden Legacy (AP, 11/23 2:49 AM ET)
Hunter making mark for No. 4 Virginia in Battle 4 Atlantis (AP, 11/23 2:04 AM ET)
Stepteau, Hawaii top Utah 90-79 at Wooden Legacy (AP, 11/23 2:03 AM ET)
The Latest: Stepteau, Hawaii top Utah 90-79 at Wooden Legacy (AP, 11/23 2:00 AM ET)
No. 14 Florida State, No. 19 LSU to play in AdvoCare semis (AP, 11/23 1:45 AM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo. 9 Oregon St women beat Western Kentucky 74-60 (AP, 11/23 3:50 AM ET)
No. 13 South Carolina women beat ETSU at Vancouver Showcase (AP, 11/22 11:49 PM ET)
No. 2 UConn beats Mississippi 90-50 in Paradise Jam (AP, 11/22 10:23 PM ET)
No. 15 NC State women beat Michigan St. in Cancun Challenge (AP, 11/22 9:45 PM ET)
No. 1 Notre Dame women advance in Vancouver Showcase. (AP, 11/22 6:47 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosWNBA coaches, GMs tab McCowan for top pick in mock draft (AP, 11/21 2:14 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosRain, cold, wind combine to make life miserable for golfers (AP, 11/23 3:01 AM ET)
Mastering the rain: Belgium, South Korea tied at World Cup (AP, 11/23 2:25 AM ET)
Soggy day for foursomes Friday at World Cup of Golf (AP, 11/22 10:01 PM ET)
Soggy day for foursomes Friday at World Cup of Golf (AP, 11/22 10:01 PM ET)
Vegas pleasantly surprised when weather forecast was wrong (AP, 11/22 1:53 AM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosVerstappen fastest ahead of Red Bull teammate Ricciardo (AP, 11/23 6:17 AM ET)
Verstappen unrepentant over Ocon altercation (AP, 11/22 11:43 AM ET)
Kubica's 2019 F1 return pleases a relieved Hamilton (AP, 11/22 8:13 AM ET)
Verstappen's recent form bodes well for 2019 F1 championship (AP, 11/22 3:21 AM ET)
Ferrucci ready to return to Coyne's team for IndyCar season (AP, 11/21 4:15 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosBoxing gets big new platforms even as HBO exits sport (AP, 11/21 11:55 AM ET)
Quite the contrast: Senator Manny vs Adrien Broner (AP, 11/19 4:39 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosNo stories
Cycling - View All - PhotosCyclist Cardoso banned 4 years for doping before 2017 Tour (AP, 11/15 7:07 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosRejected by family, gay athlete thankful for other support (AP, 11/21 5:49 PM ET)
British sprinter Levine banned 4 years for doping (AP, 11/20 9:31 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosFinding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey (AP, 11/23 1:56 AM ET)
Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey (AP, 11/23 1:55 AM ET)
Russian court challenges International Olympic Committee (AP, 11/22 10:37 AM ET)
Olympic referendum: Shall it be 'Taiwan' or 'Chinese Taipei' (AP, 11/22 7:17 AM ET)
Olympic referendum: Shall it be 'Taiwan' or 'Chinese Taipei' (AP, 11/22 7:17 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosSwitzerland's Feuz tops World Cup training at Lake Louise (AP, 11/22 7:45 PM ET)
9 Kazakh biathletes suspended on suspicion of doping (AP, 11/22 8:35 AM ET)
Vonn hurts knee in training crash, to miss Lake Louise races (AP, 11/20 5:13 PM ET)
Hirscher edges Kristoffersen to win World Cup slalom opener (AP, 11/18 9:55 AM ET)
Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin (AP, 11/17 9:47 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosHanyu, Zagitova win Rostelecom Cup (AP, 11/17 1:39 PM ET)
Zagitova, Hanyu lead in Rostelecom Cup short program (AP, 11/16 2:55 PM ET)
Gracie Gold back in figure skating, with a long way to go (AP, 11/16 2:35 PM ET)
Americans Hawayek, Baker win ice dance gold at NHK Trophy (AP, 11/11 3:54 AM ET)
Japanese teenager Kihira wins NHK Trophy on Grand Prix debut (AP, 11/10 7:57 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosFIFA's Infantino gets election backing from 11-voter Oceania (AP, 11/22 8:44 PM ET)
Mane agrees new long-term deal with Liverpool (AP, 11/22 5:37 PM ET)
Southampton-Fulham Preview (AP, 11/22 5:27 PM ET)
Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur Preview (AP, 11/22 5:23 PM ET)
Rules panel aims to let goalkeepers move more at penalties (AP, 11/22 4:53 PM ET)