MLB - View All - PhotosNapoli announces retirement after 12-year MLB career (AP, 12/8 6:34 PM ET)
Venezuelan baseball fans mourn death of ex-major leaguers (AP, 12/8 3:20 PM ET)
Ex-major leaguers Valbuena, Castillo die in Venezuela crash (AP, 12/8 2:36 PM ET)
Kluber, Bauer, Greinke could be dangled at winter meetings (AP, 12/8 12:04 PM ET)
Senate passes bill to honor baseball pioneer Larry Doby (AP, 12/8 11:20 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosNFL fines Bills' Jerry Hughes $53K for yelling at official (AP, 12/8 9:30 PM ET)
Kendricks happy to be back with Seahawks after suspension (AP, 12/8 8:39 PM ET)
Anthony York, younger brother for 49ers CEO, dies at age 35 (AP, 12/8 6:14 PM ET)
Bills promote receiver Da'Mari Scott to active roster (AP, 12/8 4:32 PM ET)
Injured Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out vs. Redskins (AP, 12/8 1:40 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosYoung scores 20 points, Pacers beat Kings 107-97 (AP, 12/8 11:02 PM ET)
Brown nets 23, Celtics race past Bulls 133-77 (AP, 12/8 10:52 PM ET)
Luka Doncic helps Mavericks beat Rockets (AP, 12/8 10:46 PM ET)
LeBron, Kuzma lead Lakers to easy win over Grizzlies (AP, 12/8 10:44 PM ET)
Dinwiddie scores 25, Nets top Knicks 112-104 (AP, 12/8 10:42 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosIslanders rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Red Wings 3-2 (AP, 12/8 11:08 PM ET)
Holtby, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets 4-0 (AP, 12/8 11:06 PM ET)
Stamkos has 2 goals, 2 assists to help Lightning rout Avs (AP, 12/8 11:04 PM ET)
Radil, Sharks hold off Coyotes' comeback attempt in 3-2 win (AP, 12/8 11:02 PM ET)
Stamkos has 4 points, Lightning beat Avalanche 7-1 (AP, 12/8 10:46 PM ET)
College Football - View All - Photos2018 FCS Playoffs (AP, 12/8 11:04 PM ET)
FCS quarterfinal-round review and lookahead (AP, 12/8 10:56 PM ET)
Eastern Washington edges UC Davis in FCS playoff thriller (AP, 12/8 10:50 PM ET)
Jackrabbits survive Kennesaw State, gets NDSU rematch (AP, 12/8 10:48 PM ET)
North Dakota State shuts out Colgate, returns to FCS semifinals (AP, 12/8 10:46 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo. 2 Kansas holds off New Mexico State for 63-60 win (AP, 12/8 11:04 PM ET)
Lawson leads No. 2 Kansas past New Mexico State 63-60 (AP, 12/8 11:02 PM ET)
Brown's 34 points leads No. 8 Auburn past Dayton 82-72 (AP, 12/8 10:48 PM ET)
Mann scores 20 as No. 11 Florida State beats UConn 79-71 (AP, 12/8 10:44 PM ET)
Utah Valley puts Northern Arizona away in 2nd half, 98-78 (AP, 12/8 10:36 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo. 13 Cal women get past Saint Mary's in overtime (AP, 12/8 7:38 PM ET)
Wintry weather causes postponement of South Carolina-Duke (AP, 12/8 7:08 PM ET)
Guebert, South Dakota St women upset No. 21 Drake 80-71 (AP, 12/8 5:44 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - Photos'Short but sweet' search lands Fisher as coach of LA Sparks (AP, 12/7 5:56 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosWoodland, Hoffman shoot 64 for share of QBE Shootout lead (AP, 12/8 5:16 PM ET)
3 teams tied for QBE Shootout lead at 13-under 59 (AP, 12/7 6:52 PM ET)
Woods holds talks over 2019 pre-Presidents Cup schedule (AP, 12/5 8:25 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosRossi replaces Rahal for Team Penske endurance races (AP, 12/7 2:30 PM ET)
Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt released by title team (AP, 12/5 3:03 PM ET)
Formula One's 21-race calendar is approved (AP, 12/5 2:51 PM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosKovalev-Alvarez rematch set for Feb. 2 in Frisco, Texas (AP, 12/8 7:50 PM ET)
With 2 good shoulders, Lomachenko seeks 2 lightweight titles (AP, 12/7 4:16 PM ET)
Wave of the future: Women's boxing headlines HBO's last show (AP, 12/7 4:05 PM ET)
English officials question Rakhimov role as boxing president (AP, 12/7 1:08 PM ET)
Mayweather says he will hold exhibition with Japanese star (AP, 12/6 11:51 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosBaffert sweeps Grade 1 2-year-old races at Los Alamitos (AP, 12/8 10:40 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosOlympic race walk silver medalist tests positive for steroid (AP, 12/7 9:40 AM ET)
Kipchoge, Ibarguen win best-athlete awards (AP, 12/4 4:13 PM ET)
IAAF maintains doping ban on Russia (AP, 12/4 11:49 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosIOC eases off support for electronic gaming as Olympic event (AP, 12/8 1:24 PM ET)
Ethiopia's top Paralympian now living as refugee in Brazil (AP, 12/7 11:08 AM ET)
Russian Olympic Committee appeals doping court ruling (AP, 12/6 6:33 AM ET)
Bach and IOC: No Olympic city ever as ready as Tokyo (AP, 12/5 7:15 AM ET)
SKorean curling official leaves sport over abuse suspicions (AP, 12/4 10:17 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosMarcel Hirscher wins big again in a World Cup giant slalom (AP, 12/8 2:06 PM ET)
Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G for back-to-back speed wins (AP, 12/8 10:24 AM ET)
German skier could lose 1st win for getting extra oxygen (AP, 12/7 11:32 AM ET)
Canadian Olympic skier out of hospital after breaking leg (AP, 12/6 3:41 PM ET)
Italy's Val Gardena to host rescheduled women's WCup races (AP, 12/6 2:11 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - Photos16-year-old Japanese star Rika Kihira wins Grand Prix Final (AP, 12/8 7:42 PM ET)
Chen wins short program, Zagitova stumbles at GP Finals (AP, 12/7 11:08 AM ET)
Olympic figure skating champion Hanyu to miss to GP Final (AP, 11/29 2:18 AM ET)
United captures MLS Cup for Atlanta's 1st title since '95 (AP, 12/8 10:20 PM ET)
Australia wants soccer player out of detention in Bangkok (AP, 12/8 9:56 PM ET)
Messi scores twice from free kicks in Barca win vs Espanyol (AP, 12/8 6:34 PM ET)
US draws Sweden again for 2019 Women's World Cup (AP, 12/8 6:08 PM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosNZ beats Pakistan in test series after 123-run win in UAE (AP, 12/7 8:04 AM ET)
Williamson & Nicholls swell NZ lead to 198 runs in 3rd test (AP, 12/6 10:15 AM ET)
Shah quickest to complete 200 wickets in test matches (AP, 12/6 1:55 AM ET)
Hafeez to quit test cricket after 3rd test against NZ (AP, 12/4 12:11 PM ET)
Pakistan reaches 139-3, trails NZ by 135 runs in 3rd test (AP, 12/4 8:34 AM ET)