MLB - View All - PhotosAP source: Free agent first baseman Bour, Angels reach deal (AP, 12/12 2:16 PM ET)
Yanks try to keep Happ, a 'Death Star' ready to pivot (AP, 12/12 2:14 PM ET)
McCutchen, Phillies finalize $50M, 3-year deal (AP, 12/12 1:30 PM ET)
The Latest: Free agent 1B Justin Bour headed to Angels (AP, 12/12 1:16 PM ET)
Morton to Rays and a Tanner-for-Tanner trade at meetings (AP, 12/12 1:04 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosRams' consistent O- line vows to rebound from Chicago woes (AP, 12/12 1:11 PM ET)
Saints release veteran receiver Marshall (AP, 12/12 12:52 PM ET)
AP Sources: Carson Wentz hasn't been ruled out for next game (AP, 12/12 12:50 PM ET)
After breakthrough from Howard, Bears seek more ground gains (AP, 12/12 12:28 PM ET)
Seahawks lose LB Mychal Kendricks for season to knee injury (AP, 12/12 12:16 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosRaptors rout Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi to complete sweep (AP, 12/12 5:20 PM ET)
Lowry, Ibaka lead Raptors to 113-93 rout of Warriors (AP, 12/12 5:16 PM ET)
Kings hit 19 3-pointers in 141-130 win against Minnesota (AP, 12/12 4:58 PM ET)
Mitchell, Jazz roll over short-handed Heat 111-84 (AP, 12/12 4:48 PM ET)
Davis' 44 points, 18 rebounds, helps Pelicans top Thunder (AP, 12/12 4:45 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosNosek helps Golden Knights beat Islanders 3-2 (AP, 12/12 5:16 PM ET)
Gaudreau's overtime goal rallies Flames past Flyers 6-5 (AP, 12/12 5:08 PM ET)
Kase gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks rally past Stars 6-3 (AP, 12/12 5:00 PM ET)
Blackhawks end 8-game slide with 6-3 win over Penguins (AP, 12/12 4:08 PM ET)
Nosek's goal in 3rd helps Golden Knights beat Islanders 3-2 (AP, 12/12 3:16 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosAP source: Temple hires Miami d-coordinator Diaz as coach (AP, 12/12 2:37 PM ET)
Dino Babers signs long-term contract with Syracuse (AP, 12/12 11:08 AM ET)
Clemson begins preparations to face Notre Dame in playoffs (AP, 12/12 9:28 AM ET)
Jacks try to take next FCS step, powerful Bison up next (AP, 12/12 8:52 AM ET)
Chris Klieman introduced as Kansas State's new coach (AP, 12/12 8:28 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosMitchell leads SDSU to 99-46 win vs Division II Toros (AP, 12/12 5:02 PM ET)
Robinson, Brooks rally No. 24 Houston past LSU, 82-76 (AP, 12/12 4:38 PM ET)
Bol, Oregon get past San Diego 65-55 (AP, 12/12 4:24 PM ET)
Haws scores 30 points, leads BYU over Portland State 85-66 (AP, 12/12 4:10 PM ET)
No. 11 Texas Tech routs Northwestern State 79-44 (AP, 12/12 3:50 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo. 7 Oregon women hold off South Dakota State 87-79 (AP, 12/12 2:52 PM ET)
No. 13 Minnesota women remain undefeated, top Coppin State (AP, 12/12 2:08 PM ET)
Brown, No. 3 Baylor roll to 96-58 win over Morehead State (AP, 12/12 9:14 AM ET)
No. 7 Maryland rolls past Loyola-Maryland, improves to 10-0 (AP, 12/10 6:11 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosSchauffele happy to have 2 rookie seasons behind him (AP, 12/11 8:14 AM ET)
Column: Reviewing 2018 based on all 14 clubs in the bag (AP, 12/11 3:45 AM ET)
Molinari voted as European Tour's player of 2018 (AP, 12/10 5:49 AM ET)
Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman win QBE Shootout (AP, 12/9 9:59 AM ET)
Woodland, Hoffman shoot 64 for share of QBE Shootout lead (AP, 12/8 9:16 AM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosLomachenko wins unanimous decision for 2nd lightweight belt (AP, 12/8 5:24 PM ET)
Braekhus, Shields win decisions on HBO's last boxing show (AP, 12/8 4:38 PM ET)
Kovalev-Alvarez rematch set for Feb. 2 in Frisco, Texas (AP, 12/8 11:50 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosBaffert sweeps Grade 1 2-year-old races at Los Alamitos (AP, 12/8 2:40 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosEurope to face US in track meet before 2019 worlds (AP, 12/11 2:56 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosAnalysis: Report lays blame, but what's needed are solutions (AP, 12/11 6:04 AM ET)
Olympic champion's name removed from banned list (AP, 12/10 12:44 PM ET)
Report: USOC and others delayed in response to Nassar (AP, 12/10 11:56 AM ET)
IOC eases off support for electronic gaming as Olympic event (AP, 12/8 5:24 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosAmerican skier Ganong leads Val Gardena downhill training (AP, 12/12 12:26 AM ET)
Strong winds force cancellation of Val d'Isere men's slalom (AP, 12/9 10:32 AM ET)
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup parallel slalom event (AP, 12/9 1:18 AM ET)
Marcel Hirscher wins big again in a World Cup giant slalom (AP, 12/8 6:06 AM ET)
Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G for back-to-back speed wins (AP, 12/8 2:24 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - Photos16-year-old Japanese star Rika Kihira wins Grand Prix Final (AP, 12/8 5:57 PM ET)
Chen wins short program, Zagitova stumbles at GP Finals (AP, 12/7 3:08 AM ET)
US star Nathan Chen balances life, figure skating glory (AP, 12/6 9:15 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosAustralia's A-League to expand to 12 clubs by 2020-21 season (AP, 12/12 1:46 PM ET)
Mourinho selection backfires, United misses out on top spot (AP, 12/12 11:32 AM ET)
Real Madrid, Man U pay price for fielding weakened teams (AP, 12/12 11:04 AM ET)
Bayern and Ajax thrill with 3-3 draw; Bayern tops Group E (AP, 12/12 10:24 AM ET)