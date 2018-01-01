ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich boost Brewers with glove, bat (AP, 3/22 3:23 AM ET)
Resurgent Wainwright key to St. Louis Cardinals 2018 hopes (AP, 3/22 3:17 AM ET)
Modern major league manager salesman as much as strategist (AP, 3/22 3:10 AM ET)
Cobb joins Orioles, wanting to stay in AL East (AP, 3/22 1:34 AM ET)
Diamondbacks' Souza has strained right shoulder, to get MRI (AP, 3/22 1:33 AM ET)
AP source: Cowboys agree to terms on deal with LB Joe Thomas (AP, 3/21 10:44 PM ET)
Raiders sign free agent LB Emmanuel Lamur (AP, 3/21 8:25 PM ET)
Falcons agree to terms with veteran tight end Logan Paulsen (AP, 3/21 7:00 PM ET)
Broncos buy back minority stake in franchise (AP, 3/21 7:00 PM ET)
Patriots re-sign special teams captain Matt Slater (AP, 3/21 5:42 PM ET)
Not everyone playing by the spirt of NBA tanking guideline (AP, 3/22 2:58 AM ET)
Davis, Moore, propel Pelicans past Pacers, 96-92 (AP, 3/22 2:07 AM ET)
Aldridge helps Spurs extend streak, down Wizards 98-90 (AP, 3/22 1:34 AM ET)
LeBron scores 35, carries Cavaliers past Raptors 132-129 (AP, 3/22 12:22 AM ET)
Jordan, Clippers beat Bucks after Giannis leaves with injury (AP, 3/22 12:18 AM ET)
Starting goaltenders battle physical and mental fatigue (AP, 3/22 2:51 AM ET)
Sidney Crosby has highlight goal, milestone 700th assist (AP, 3/22 1:01 AM ET)
Gibson makes 29 saves to lift Ducks over Flames 4-0 (AP, 3/22 12:54 AM ET)
Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Bruins 2-1 in OT (AP, 3/22 12:10 AM ET)
Whitehead addressing character questions ahead of draft (AP, 3/21 5:40 PM ET)
Leo Brown, 1st black Ohio State football captain, dies at 84 (AP, 3/21 5:37 PM ET)
Georgia's Carter enjoys 'surreal' pro day with Belichick (AP, 3/21 5:34 PM ET)
Fun bunch: Taggart's first FSU practice sets different tone (AP, 3/21 5:26 PM ET)
North Carolina hires Robert Gillespie as assistant coach (AP, 3/21 12:56 PM ET)
AP Was There: Loyola-Chicago wins NCAA hoops title in 1963 (AP, 3/22 3:19 AM ET)
Crash survivor Austin Hatch back in LA with Michigan hoops (AP, 3/22 3:16 AM ET)
Will the Sweet 16 produce more upsets? (AP, 3/22 2:49 AM ET)
Utah makes NIT semis, tops St. Mary's in OT 67-58 (AP, 3/22 12:38 AM ET)
Hollingsworth leads W Kentucky past Okla St, into NIT semis (AP, 3/22 12:16 AM ET)
Challenged post player helps Baylor women to Sweet 16 again (AP, 3/22 2:37 AM ET)
No. 2 seed South Carolina looks to fix mistakes in tourney (AP, 3/21 6:18 PM ET)
Cincinnati fires women's coach Jamelle Elliott (AP, 3/21 5:22 PM ET)
Post players may be key to reaching women's Final Four (AP, 3/21 4:50 PM ET)
Sue Guevara guides Central Michigan hoops to new heights (AP, 3/21 1:02 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosNo stories
The Latest: Garcia squeaks out a win in Match Play (AP, 3/21 8:20 PM ET)
Els says Tiger playing well validates previous generational (AP, 3/20 6:49 PM ET)
Column: Poulter a 'match play ninja' only when playing well (AP, 3/20 4:49 PM ET)
Karrie Webb gets US Women's Open spot (AP, 3/19 5:47 PM ET)
Column: Winning makes McIlroy as good as he already was (AP, 3/19 5:07 PM ET)
NBC lands Indy 500 and promises IndyCar increased exposure (AP, 3/21 3:38 PM ET)
Helio Castroneves tests new Indy car in break from new gig (AP, 3/20 4:59 PM ET)
Pippa Mann returns to Dale Coyne Racing for Indianapolis 500 (AP, 3/20 2:29 PM ET)
Martin Truex Jr. grabs 1st win of NASCAR season at Fontana (AP, 3/19 2:23 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Joshua looking to be undisputed heavyweight champion in 2018 (AP, 3/21 2:22 PM ET)
Gennady Golovkin thinks Canelo, De La Hoya are doping cheats (AP, 3/20 8:28 PM ET)
YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul agree to box in UK, US (AP, 3/19 10:15 AM ET)
Ramirez beats Imam to win WBC 140-pound title (AP, 3/17 11:34 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosNo stories
UCI steps up bid to deter would-be motorized-cycling cheats (AP, 3/21 4:52 PM ET)
De Gendt takes Tour of Catalonia lead with 3rd-stage win (AP, 3/21 1:54 PM ET)
Valverde takes Tour of Catalonia lead with 2nd-stage win (AP, 3/20 2:17 PM ET)
Nibali wins Milan-San Remo classic with solo attack (AP, 3/17 5:16 PM ET)
Kwiatkowski wins Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis takes final stage (AP, 3/13 11:48 AM ET)
Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon (AP, 3/18 6:16 PM ET)
Boston Marathon giving runners access to elite racers' music (AP, 3/18 4:22 PM ET)
Russia stuck in stalemate with WADA after doping scandal (AP, 3/21 10:06 AM ET)
Milan, Turin discussing possible 2026 Olympic bid with CONI (AP, 3/20 1:05 PM ET)
Putin orders Russian diplomats to seek doping rule changes (AP, 3/20 12:16 PM ET)
Column: Another victim of Russian doping bites the dust (AP, 3/19 7:37 AM ET)
Paralympics fans had difficult time, changes may not happen (AP, 3/18 8:24 PM ET)
Hurt, Cochran-Siegle win Alpine combined races at nationals (AP, 3/21 7:24 PM ET)
US men's ski coach steps down, takes new role with team (AP, 3/21 9:50 AM ET)
Shiffrin's $738,000 tops skiing World Cup prize money list (AP, 3/19 7:41 AM ET)
Final World Cup races called off, Rebensburg wins GS title (AP, 3/18 7:34 AM ET)
Fourcade wins pursuit to close in on 7th overall title (AP, 3/17 1:12 PM ET)
After 16-year break, Stellato back at figure skating worlds (AP, 3/21 6:24 PM ET)
Italy's Kostner leads Olympic champ Zagitova at worlds (AP, 3/21 6:16 PM ET)
Kostner's potential farewell subplot to world championships (AP, 3/20 12:54 PM ET)
Foot injury rules Medvedeva out of figure skating worlds (AP, 3/13 6:10 AM ET)
Figure skating coach suspended amid sexual misconduct probe (AP, 3/9 8:44 PM ET)
Saudi Arabia seeks Spanish help ahead of World Cup (AP, 3/21 11:57 PM ET)
Girl reportedly choked by parent in soccer match fight (AP, 3/21 8:16 PM ET)
Press left off US roster for friendlies against Mexico (AP, 3/21 7:28 PM ET)
Is MLS gaining on Liga MX? Tourney results may provide clues (AP, 3/21 7:10 PM ET)
Man United applies to form club's first women's team (AP, 3/21 6:58 PM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosNo stories
League orders player to repay New York assault victims (AP, 3/22 12:47 AM ET)
Tonga's proposed ban on women's rugby angers critics (AP, 3/21 4:20 AM ET)
World Rugby looking into controversial referee appointment (AP, 3/19 8:17 AM ET)
6N: Ireland earns rare Grand Slam by beating England 24-15 (AP, 3/17 5:23 PM ET)