MLB
Paxton happy to share no-hitter with Canadian hometown (AP, 5/9 8:07 PM ET)
Fowler's daughter recalls 1st no-hitter by Canadian pitcher (AP, 5/9 7:50 PM ET)
Cole strikes out 9 as Astros win 4-1, sweep A's (AP, 5/9 7:33 PM ET)
Cole wins again, pitches Astros to sweep in Oakland (AP, 5/9 7:30 PM ET)
NFL
Chiefs promote Borgonzi to director of football operations (AP, 5/9 6:34 PM ET)
Eagles sign running back Matt Jones and all 5 draft picks (AP, 5/9 6:22 PM ET)
49ers sign OL Mike Person to 1-year deal (AP, 5/9 5:01 PM ET)
Steelers sign 5th round pick, RB Jaylen Samuels (AP, 5/9 4:47 PM ET)
NBA
Kings promote Peja Stojakovic to assistant GM (AP, 5/9 6:14 PM ET)
Donovan Mitchell remains key as Jazz head into offseason (AP, 5/9 6:12 PM ET)
Pelicans, Davis, enter offseason encouraged, yet unsatisfied (AP, 5/9 3:40 PM ET)
Finally: Warriors-Rockets is the series everyone wanted (AP, 5/9 12:04 PM ET)
NHL
Winning in Winnipeg: Jets fans unleash their support (AP, 5/9 6:22 PM ET)
Sweden routs Austria, Denmark upsets Finland at worlds (AP, 5/9 6:08 PM ET)
Preds, Jets lean heavily on Rinne, Hellebuyck in Game 7 (AP, 5/9 6:02 PM ET)
Ovechkin, Trotz are in new territory with Caps in East final (AP, 5/9 4:33 PM ET)
College Football
2018 FCS vs. FBS: MEAC (AP, 5/9 9:58 AM ET)
Ex-Division III player found guilty of first-degree murder (AP, 5/8 8:06 PM ET)
QB Joe Burrow decides to transfer from Ohio State (AP, 5/8 2:39 PM ET)
Florida paying defensive coordinator Grantham $1.39M in 2018 (AP, 5/8 2:28 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball
South Carolina's Martin confident in Gamecocks' future (AP, 5/9 2:18 PM ET)
Clemson adds size in 6-foot-10 UNC Asheville transfer Baehre (AP, 5/8 4:37 PM ET)
South Carolina adds grad transfer Campbell from Georgetown (AP, 5/8 12:57 PM ET)
Advisers aid baseball prospects, might do same in basketball (AP, 5/8 3:18 AM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball
Natalie Chou will transfer from Big 12 champion Baylor (AP, 5/7 4:53 PM ET)
WNBA
Golf
Fowler back at Players, still looking to catapult career (AP, 5/9 2:44 AM ET)
The wild ride of Justin Thomas at The Players Championship (AP, 5/8 7:33 PM ET)
Johnson hanging on to No. 1 by a thread at The Players (AP, 5/8 6:41 PM ET)
Column: Tiger and Phil improve relationship with age (AP, 5/8 4:58 PM ET)
Auto Racing
NASCAR hits Dillon, Bowyer, Suarez teams with penalties (AP, 5/9 4:04 PM ET)
Mercedes expects 3-way fight to continue in Spanish GP (AP, 5/9 8:27 AM ET)
AP source: NASCAR memo: France family 'dedicated' to sport (AP, 5/8 8:41 PM ET)
Camping World Truck Series to be renamed Gander Outdoors (AP, 5/8 7:21 PM ET)
Boxing
Column: Only 1 fighter to blame in Golovkin-Alvarez mess (AP, 5/6 3:39 PM ET)
Golovkin makes short work of Martirosyan with 2nd round KO (AP, 5/6 2:31 AM ET)
Bellew stops Haye in 5th round in all-British grudge rematch (AP, 5/5 6:45 PM ET)
After Canelo fell out, Gennady Golovkin picks up Martirosyan (AP, 5/4 5:20 PM ET)
Horse Racing
Texas woman wins $1.2 million in Derby Day exotic (AP, 5/7 6:19 PM ET)
Derby winner Justify may face fresh horses in Preakness (AP, 5/6 3:16 PM ET)
Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith earns 2nd Kentucky Derby win (AP, 5/5 11:28 PM ET)
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert gets 5th title (AP, 5/5 10:50 PM ET)
Cycling
Froome drops more time as Wellens wins 4th stage of Giro (AP, 5/8 1:27 PM ET)
Marian, CU-Boulder win titles at USA Cycling nationals (AP, 5/6 10:06 PM ET)
Viviani wins 3rd stage as Giro bids farewell to Israel (AP, 5/6 1:53 PM ET)
Dennis nabs Giro pink jersey, Viviani takes 2nd stage (AP, 5/5 1:53 PM ET)
Track and Field
Semenya wins 1500 in Diamond League opener in Doha (AP, 5/4 3:34 PM ET)
Sample collector tipped off Kenyan star about doping test (AP, 5/4 1:59 PM ET)
IAAF bars 5 Russians for working with a banned coach (AP, 5/4 4:11 AM ET)
Olympics
Olympic taekwondo champ suspended in sexual misconduct probe (AP, 5/7 7:00 PM ET)
Skiing
Two-time Olympic medalist Weibrecht retires from ski racing (AP, 5/1 7:40 PM ET)
Even as spring arrives, backcountry skiing thrives (AP, 5/1 10:31 AM ET)
Russian biathlon coach fired over sexual misconduct claim (AP, 4/26 11:17 AM ET)
Figure Skating
Russian star Evgenia Medvedeva to train with Brian Orser (AP, 5/7 3:01 PM ET)
Figure Skating in Harlem now opening doors in Detroit (AP, 5/4 1:34 PM ET)
World champion Nathan Chen to attend Yale, train nearby (AP, 5/1 10:12 PM ET)
Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel, Radford retire (AP, 4/25 1:03 PM ET)
Soccer
Rivalry Hijinks: Timbers tease the Sounders before match (AP, 5/9 7:00 PM ET)
Tottenham beats Newcastle 1-0, secures Champions League spot (AP, 5/9 6:40 PM ET)
Barcelona stays unbeaten, Real Madrid loses to Sevilla (AP, 5/9 6:22 PM ET)