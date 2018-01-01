ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosArrieta sharp, Phillies beat Dodgers 6-1; Maeda strains hip (AP, 5/30 3:30 AM ET)
Gardner, Torres rally Yankees to 6-5 win over Astros in 10 (AP, 5/30 3:27 AM ET)
Odor's 3-run double in 9th sends Rangers past Mariners 9-5 (AP, 5/30 3:47 AM ET)
Arrieta sharp, Phillies beat Dodgers 6-1; Maeda strains hip (AP, 5/30 3:30 AM ET)
Gardner, Torres rally Yankees to 6-5 win over Astros in 10 (AP, 5/30 3:27 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosMartin hopes move to Raiders provides fresh start to career (AP, 5/30 2:22 AM ET)
Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case (AP, 5/30 12:46 AM ET)
Brees nabs Wooden jersey for Purdue to display (AP, 5/29 10:11 PM ET)
Rams need young linebackers to step up this summer (AP, 5/29 8:30 PM ET)
Chargers QB Rivers: Gates return 'would get my vote' (AP, 5/29 7:00 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosWarriors await word on top defender Iguodala as LeBron looms (AP, 5/30 2:38 AM ET)
76ers president denies blasting Embiid, others via Twitter (AP, 5/30 2:14 AM ET)
Cavs' Love satisfied as strained season leads to NBA Finals (AP, 5/30 2:07 AM ET)
AP Source: 76ers agree to 3-year extension with Brett Brown (AP, 5/29 10:00 PM ET)
Rockets lament missed chances after losing to Warriors (AP, 5/29 7:35 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosKnights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final (AP, 5/29 8:42 PM ET)
Reaves bolstering Vegas' fourth line with smarter play (AP, 5/29 8:10 PM ET)
6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener (AP, 5/29 12:40 AM ET)
6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener (AP, 5/29 12:40 AM ET)
Goalies under siege in Game 1 shootout between Caps, Knights (AP, 5/29 12:31 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosBest FCS nonconference games in 2018 (AP, 5/29 5:15 PM ET)
Kentucky dismisses football player after drug arrest (AP, 5/29 4:24 PM ET)
Syracuse adds graduate transfer OL Koda Martin (AP, 5/29 1:18 PM ET)
Ex-SIU player a hero in Indiana school shooting (AP, 5/25 11:40 PM ET)
Mallory, head coach at Indiana, Colorado, dies at 82 (AP, 5/25 6:13 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNick Ward to return to Michigan State for junior season (AP, 5/29 7:50 PM ET)
C-USA basketball schedule altered to match best teams late (AP, 5/29 6:10 PM ET)
Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford to remain in NBA draft (AP, 5/29 6:04 PM ET)
Isaiah Moss returning to Iowa in '18-19 (AP, 5/29 5:15 PM ET)
UCLA guard Kris Wilkes to skip NBA draft, return to school (AP, 5/29 5:15 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosCoach: Southwest agent asked for proof biracial son was hers (AP, 5/29 9:28 PM ET)
NCAA suspends Louisville's Walz for 1 NCAA Tournament game (AP, 5/25 12:02 PM ET)
Chattanooga women promote Katie Burrows to replace Foster (AP, 5/25 11:40 AM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosLoyd scores 27, Storm top short-handed Mystics 81-77 (AP, 5/30 12:27 AM ET)
Charles scores 18 points in 4th, Liberty top Wings 94-89 (AP, 5/30 12:03 AM ET)
McCoughtry hits game-winning 3, Dream rally past Lynx (AP, 5/29 11:39 PM ET)
For sale: New York Liberty courting potential new owners (AP, 5/29 5:14 PM ET)
Unbeaten Washington, Connecticut off to fast starts in WNBA (AP, 5/29 2:25 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosOklahoma State, Alabama meet for NCAA title (AP, 5/29 9:38 PM ET)
The time Nicklaus bet on himself at a US Open (AP, 5/29 8:17 PM ET)
Column: Woods has come a long way from Memorial Day arrest (AP, 5/29 6:45 PM ET)
US Amateur champion Redman leaving Clemson to play pro golf (AP, 5/29 2:10 PM ET)
Everett wins NCAA title in playoff (AP, 5/28 10:04 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosPower earns more than $2.5 million for Indianapolis 500 win (AP, 5/28 6:09 PM ET)
COLUMN: Best name in racing shows willpower to win Indy 500 (AP, 5/28 5:35 PM ET)
Drivers applaud new IndyCar for putting them back in control (AP, 5/28 12:30 PM ET)
Harvick, Busch out front at NASCAR's halfway point (AP, 5/28 11:27 AM ET)
Aussie drivers first to win Monaco, Indianapolis on same day (AP, 5/28 3:36 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosInoue knocks out McDonnell to take WBA title (AP, 5/25 1:06 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosJustify runs half-mile in prep for Triple try in Belmont (AP, 5/29 5:52 PM ET)
Justify gallops for Baffert in training for Belmont Stakes (AP, 5/28 3:37 PM ET)
Accelerate spurts ahead in stretch to win Grade 1 Gold Cup (AP, 5/26 7:41 PM ET)
Gronkowski preparing for US debut in Belmont Stakes (AP, 5/26 4:53 PM ET)
Justify won't have Audible to kick around in Belmont Stakes (AP, 5/25 6:52 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosAfter Giro win, Froome quickly changes focus to Tour (AP, 5/27 8:31 PM ET)
A defining moment: Froome wins Giro in extraordinary fashion (AP, 5/27 3:39 PM ET)
Froome effectively seals Giro title in penultimate stage (AP, 5/26 11:53 AM ET)
Froome pulls off audacious attack to take Giro lead (AP, 5/25 1:26 PM ET)
Yates' Giro lead cut in half, Schachmann wins 18th stage (AP, 5/24 1:27 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosEthiopia sweeps individual, team races at Bolder Boulder (AP, 5/29 12:32 AM ET)
New Zealand Olympic 5,000m silver medalist Quax dead at 70 (AP, 5/27 9:39 PM ET)
Semenya wins Prefontaine 800 in world's best time this year (AP, 5/26 9:31 PM ET)
Semenya wins Prefontaine 800 in world's best time this year (AP, 5/26 9:31 PM ET)
Athletes prep for final Pre at historic Hayward Field (AP, 5/25 6:35 PM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosRussia names new Olympic chief in wake of doping scandals (AP, 5/29 11:17 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosNo stories
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosUS skater Jason Brown to be coached by Brian Orser (AP, 5/29 4:37 PM ET)
Ice dancers Chock, Bates heading to Canada for training (AP, 5/25 6:48 PM ET)
ISU to discuss limiting quads in free skate programs (AP, 5/16 2:55 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosAgent: Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club (AP, 5/30 4:42 AM ET)
FC Dallas-Galaxy Preview (AP, 5/30 2:13 AM ET)
US women's roster announced for exhibitions against China (AP, 5/29 7:17 PM ET)
Moving up: Cincinnati latest team added in MLS expansion (AP, 5/29 7:09 PM ET)
Atlanta United defender Garza (shoulder) out 4-6 months (AP, 5/29 7:04 PM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosEngland's test team in turmoil amid cricket's changing times (AP, 5/29 12:19 PM ET)
Rugby - View All - PhotosKolisi first black player to be appointed Springboks captain (AP, 5/28 8:16 AM ET)
Saracens beats Exeter 27-10, back as English rugby champion (AP, 5/26 12:32 PM ET)