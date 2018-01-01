ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosAngels' Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist (AP, 8/2 12:10 PM ET)
Grandal rallies Dodgers over Brewers 6-4 in 10 (AP, 8/2 2:43 AM ET)
LEADING OFF: Yanks-Red Sox matchup minus stars, Turner ready (AP, 8/2 2:21 AM ET)
Free-agent rentals seldom stay long-term in MLB (AP, 8/2 2:20 AM ET)
Gray chased in 3rd, Yankees flop in 7-5 loss to Orioles (AP, 8/2 1:50 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosHOF Preview: T.O. learned valuable lessons from his grandma (AP, 8/2 12:02 PM ET)
Colts add rookie guard to take spot of retiring Mewhort (AP, 8/2 12:02 PM ET)
HOF Preview: NFL's 'Dr. Doom' Brazile excels as teacher, too (AP, 8/2 11:07 AM ET)
Patriots fan turns Tom Brady's autograph into a tattoo (AP, 8/2 10:56 AM ET)
Redskins: Doctson OK after landing hard on left shoulder (AP, 8/2 9:56 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosClippers hire Rex Kalamian as assistant (AP, 8/1 10:45 PM ET)
AP Source: Cavs reach agreement with free agent G Nwaba (AP, 8/1 7:32 PM ET)
Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono (AP, 7/31 4:38 PM ET)
NBA strikes deal with MGM Resorts to provide data to bettors (AP, 7/31 4:10 PM ET)
LA-bound LeBron leaves lasting gift, Akron 'always home' (AP, 7/31 10:12 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosAvalanche bring back defenseman Patrik Nemeth on 1-year deal (AP, 8/2 12:28 PM ET)
Coyotes to retire Shane Doan's number in February (AP, 8/1 7:50 PM ET)
Devils hire Mark Dennehy as Binghamton AHL coach (AP, 8/1 1:48 PM ET)
Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner (AP, 8/1 12:38 AM ET)
KeyArena renovation to cost more than originally expected (AP, 7/31 7:46 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosThe Latest: Ohio State to open camp with Meyer on leave (AP, 8/2 12:09 PM ET)
Widespread talent on Buck Buchanan Award Watch List (AP, 8/2 11:20 AM ET)
NCAA deems Florida transfer WRs Grimes, Jefferson eligible (AP, 8/2 10:29 AM ET)
Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims (AP, 8/2 9:36 AM ET)
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor packs on the muscle (AP, 8/2 12:01 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosRick Pitino promises to tell all in upcoming memoir (AP, 7/30 11:03 AM ET)
USF coach gets extension after consecutive 20-win seasons (AP, 7/28 8:51 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo stories
WNBA - View All - PhotosTechnical fouls are up this year in the WNBA (AP, 8/2 2:19 AM ET)
WNBA Capsules (AP, 8/2 12:23 AM ET)
Taurasi, Griner, Bonner combine for 82; Mercury win 104-93 (AP, 8/2 12:22 AM ET)
Nneka Ogwumike back with Sparks after mystery illness (AP, 8/1 9:37 PM ET)
Jones hits late 3s, Sun beat Liberty 92-77 (AP, 8/1 9:02 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosWie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury (AP, 8/2 10:58 AM ET)
4 tied for lead after 1st round of Fiji International (AP, 8/2 10:04 AM ET)
Matsuyama looks to end a year without contending (AP, 8/1 10:10 AM ET)
Jutanugarn adapting to links ahead of Women's British Open (AP, 8/1 10:04 AM ET)
Matsuyama looks to end a year without contending (AP, 8/1 10:10 AM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosHall of Fame NASCAR reporter Tom Higgins dies at 80 (AP, 7/31 4:28 PM ET)
Column: NASCAR needs to change the tone starting at the top (AP, 7/30 8:11 PM ET)
IndyCar moves '19 race at Iowa to night (AP, 7/30 4:31 PM ET)
Bad news for Vettel is Hamilton gets stronger after F1 break (AP, 7/30 11:29 AM ET)
AP Interview: F1 rising star Leclerc talks about ambitions (AP, 7/30 10:49 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosMikey Garcia trounces Robert Easter, nabs IBF 135-pound belt (AP, 7/29 1:52 AM ET)
Whyte beats Parker on points in heavyweight fight (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosGood Magic romps in $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park (AP, 7/29 7:13 PM ET)
Ransom the Moon wins Bing Crosby, Prat earns 4th win in race (AP, 7/29 12:05 AM ET)
Tenfold wins the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosNibali has 'successful' surgery on broken back (AP, 7/31 11:04 AM ET)
Team Sky's dominance at Tour de France set to continue (AP, 7/30 7:40 AM ET)
Undeterred by skeptical fans, Thomas takes Tour title (AP, 7/29 3:03 PM ET)
Gracious in defeat, Froome set to aim again at Tour glory (AP, 7/29 2:11 PM ET)
Thomas: Olympic star, loyal teammate, and now Tour champion (AP, 7/29 1:29 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosTravel chaos at African championships as athletes stranded (AP, 8/1 9:12 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosTokyo 2020 triathlon to start early to beat the heat (AP, 8/2 5:50 AM ET)
Milan, Turin, Cortina to launch joint bid for 2026 Olympics (AP, 8/1 4:43 PM ET)
Tokyo 2020 names director for opening and closing ceremonies (AP, 7/30 5:35 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosBode Miller and wife talk about daughter's drowning (AP, 7/30 11:18 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosSuspect confesses in killing of Olympic figure skater (AP, 7/20 6:19 PM ET)
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed (AP, 7/19 1:18 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosJapan forward Muto joins Newcastle (AP, 8/2 10:13 AM ET)
Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation (AP, 8/2 10:06 AM ET)
Beckham's planned MLS team hires McDonough away from Atlanta (AP, 8/2 9:56 AM ET)
5 PAOK fans hurt by hooligans before Basel match (AP, 8/2 6:52 AM ET)
Juventus wins MLS All-Star Game on penalties after 1-1 draw (AP, 8/1 11:41 PM ET)