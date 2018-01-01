ESPN News Wire
MLB - View All - PhotosBlue Jays RHP Sanchez comes clean on suitcase injury (AP, 8/22 2:04 PM ET)
Phillies get LHP Avilan from White Sox for minor leaguer (AP, 8/22 12:12 PM ET)
Cardinals homer in 14th straight game, beat Dodgers 5-2 (AP, 8/22 10:34 AM ET)
Disappointing Nats trade Murphy to Cubs, Adams to Cards (AP, 8/22 9:56 AM ET)
Reddick's HR, rookie's poise help Astros beat Seattle, 3-2 (AP, 8/22 9:52 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosRavens adjustment to Smith suspension a work in progress (AP, 8/22 1:39 PM ET)
Colts' longtime announcer retired after using racial slur (AP, 8/22 1:30 PM ET)
New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season (AP, 8/22 1:10 PM ET)
Chiefs' Mahomes sets social media ablaze with TD toss (AP, 8/22 12:42 PM ET)
Vikings sign ex-Bengals safety Iloka, former Zimmer pupil (AP, 8/22 11:54 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosMental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player's ex-wife (AP, 8/22 11:52 AM ET)
Rebuilding Hawks add depth by signing Hamilton, Poythress (AP, 8/20 5:16 PM ET)
Robertson's NBA title ring sells for $91,000 in auction (AP, 8/18 7:40 PM ET)
Bob Bass, former GM in San Antonio and Charlotte, dead at 89 (AP, 8/18 6:20 PM ET)
Celtics' Kyrie Irving to visit reservation in North Dakota (AP, 8/18 12:33 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosSenators assistant GM resigns amid harassment charges (AP, 8/22 9:08 AM ET)
Devils sign 1st-round pick Ty Smith to 3-year contract (AP, 8/20 4:32 PM ET)
Oilers sign free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to pro tryout (AP, 8/19 6:52 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosOklahoma names Kyler Murray starting quarterback (AP, 8/22 2:18 PM ET)
FCS 2018: Pioneer Football League Preview (AP, 8/22 1:39 PM ET)
FCS Game of the Week: North Carolina A&T vs. Jacksonville State (AP, 8/22 1:32 PM ET)
Athletic directors striking delicate balance with schedules (AP, 8/22 12:43 PM ET)
Fisher signs huge contract; takes on new challenge with A&M (AP, 8/22 12:42 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosArizona's Lee cited for DUI over weekend (AP, 8/21 10:41 PM ET)
Ex-Kansas State guard Wainright pleads guilty in road rage (AP, 8/21 4:38 PM ET)
NC State: NCAA approves waiver for Missouri transfer Harris (AP, 8/21 4:21 PM ET)
Hurricanes transfer Mack allowed to compete this season (AP, 8/21 2:38 PM ET)
Loyola celebrity nun Sister Jean celebrating 99th birthday (AP, 8/21 1:06 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosSparks eliminate defending champion Lynx 75-68 (AP, 8/22 8:50 AM ET)
Mercury hit 13 3s, advance past Wings in WNBA playoffs (AP, 8/21 11:01 PM ET)
Stewart is AP Player of the Year; Collen coach of year (AP, 8/21 1:13 PM ET)
A look at the 2 first-round games in the WNBA playoffs (AP, 8/21 3:04 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosStewart Cink's season takes a quick turn for the better (AP, 8/21 6:59 PM ET)
Column: A different level of Tigermania this time around (AP, 8/21 5:05 PM ET)
Waring wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title (AP, 8/20 10:14 AM ET)
Viktor Hovland becomes 1st Norwegian to win US Amateur (AP, 8/19 8:24 PM ET)
Gillman, Hammer selected to US World Amateur Team (AP, 8/19 7:52 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosIndyCar driver Wickens has rods, screws placed into spine (AP, 8/21 3:52 PM ET)
IndyCar driver Wickens to have surgery on spinal injury (AP, 8/20 7:52 PM ET)
Column: Wickens crash a reminder racing will never be safe (AP, 8/20 6:17 PM ET)
Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer (AP, 8/20 4:12 PM ET)
Veteran drag racer, 80, dies after northern Michigan crash (AP, 8/20 2:54 PM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosFrampton stops Jackson in 9 rounds (AP, 8/18 7:33 PM ET)
Fury sets up Wilder fight after winning 2nd comeback bout (AP, 8/18 5:55 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosGood Magic the favorite for Travers Stakes (AP, 8/21 9:09 PM ET)
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke wins record-tying 7 races at Del Mar (AP, 8/19 11:48 PM ET)
Accelerate runs away with Pacific Classic at Del Mar (AP, 8/18 11:19 PM ET)
Santa Anita to rename race in honor of American Pharoah (AP, 8/18 8:24 PM ET)
Santa Anita, Keeneland, Del Mar are Breeders' Cup sites (AP, 8/17 2:14 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosMassachusetts man wins Mount Washington bike race (AP, 8/18 3:57 PM ET)
Cyclist and US House candidate: Misconduct claims are false (AP, 8/17 5:07 PM ET)
Former Tour champion Ullrich arrested over alleged attack (AP, 8/10 1:10 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosTeen arrested, another sought in track athlete's slaying (AP, 8/22 1:54 PM ET)
IAAF's Bubka cleared by investigation into payment (AP, 8/22 12:51 PM ET)
Boston's 'Forrest Gump' re-enacting end of cross-country run (AP, 8/22 12:18 PM ET)
Texas pays $600,000 to settle Kearney discrimination lawsuit (AP, 8/20 5:17 PM ET)
Coleman returns from injury to win 100 at Diamond League (AP, 8/18 11:56 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosOlympic medalist Osmond takes break from competitive skating (AP, 8/21 2:10 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosLiberian President Weah criticized for honoring Wenger (AP, 8/22 2:16 PM ET)
Pugh, O'Hara named to US women's roster ahead of Chile games (AP, 8/22 2:16 PM ET)
Ex-Brazil soccer boss gets 4 years in prison in FIFA probe (AP, 8/22 2:08 PM ET)
Serie A to commemorate victims of bridge collapse with shirt (AP, 8/22 12:34 PM ET)
FIFA takes control of Uruguay federation amid World Cup bid (AP, 8/22 12:26 PM ET)