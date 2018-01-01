ESPN News Wire
MLB - View All - PhotosPhillies promote Chris Young to pitching coach (AP, 11/16 7:07 PM ET)
World Series MVP Pearce stays with Red Sox for $6.25M (AP, 11/16 6:41 PM ET)
Orioles, Nats finish arguments in TV dispute rehearing (AP, 11/16 5:15 PM ET)
Julio Rangel hired as Rangers' pitching coach for Woodward (AP, 11/16 4:41 PM ET)
Orioles hire Mike Elias from Astros as executive VP, GM (AP, 11/16 3:03 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosRams take in fresh air, mountains ahead of game vs. Chiefs (AP, 11/16 7:19 PM ET)
Bengals, Ravens have issues heading into pivotal clash (AP, 11/16 6:13 PM ET)
Bengals hold out hope WR Green could play vs Ravens (AP, 11/16 6:13 PM ET)
Smoke from wildfire forces Raiders indoors for second day (AP, 11/16 6:11 PM ET)
Lions rule out Jones for game against Carolina (AP, 11/16 5:53 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosKyrie Irving has season-high 43 points, Celtics beat Raptors (AP, 11/16 11:03 PM ET)
Jackson, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Kings 112-104 (AP, 11/16 11:03 PM ET)
Butler, Embiid lead Sixers past Jazz 113-107 (AP, 11/16 10:57 PM ET)
Davis scores 43 points, Pelicans tally to beat Knicks (AP, 11/16 10:47 PM ET)
Dinwiddie, Russell help Nets get first win without LeVert (AP, 11/16 10:45 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosDickinson scores in OT to lift Stars over Bruins 1-0 (AP, 11/16 11:11 PM ET)
Oilers trade Ryan Strome to Rangers for Ryan Spooner (AP, 11/16 11:07 PM ET)
Coyotes forward Josh Archibald suspended for 2 games (AP, 11/16 7:03 PM ET)
Penguins' Matt Cullen fined $1,000 by NHL for dangerous trip (AP, 11/16 4:53 PM ET)
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, has fun in first snow (AP, 11/16 10:23 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosAP Source: Houston QB King out for season with torn meniscus (AP, 11/16 10:23 PM ET)
Oliver says outburst was brought on by 'misunderstanding" (AP, 11/16 9:49 PM ET)
Cal-Stanford Big Game postponed because of wildfire smoke (AP, 11/16 9:22 PM ET)
Big game on any stage: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Syracuse (AP, 11/16 9:03 PM ET)
No. 25 Mississippi State will lean on defense vs Arkansas (AP, 11/16 7:19 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosLouisville holds off Vermont 86-78 to improve to 3-0 (AP, 11/16 11:11 PM ET)
South Alabama cools Chattanooga, wins tourney opener 73-54 (AP, 11/16 11:11 PM ET)
Weatherspoon leads No. 17 Mississippi St over LBSU 79-51 (AP, 11/16 11:11 PM ET)
Vick scores 33 as No. 2 Kansas tops Louisiana-Lafayette (AP, 11/16 11:05 PM ET)
Vick again leads No. 2 Kansas in 89-76 win over La-Lafayette (AP, 11/16 11:01 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosWilliams scores 21 in No. 7 Stanford's 96-62 win over Dons (AP, 11/16 12:43 AM ET)
Mompremier leads No. 24 Miami women over No. 19 Marquette (AP, 11/16 12:03 AM ET)
Williams scores 21 in No. 7 Stanford's 96-62 win over Dons (AP, 11/15 11:57 PM ET)
Howard leads No. 6 Mississippi St past Lamar 104-53 (AP, 11/15 11:29 PM ET)
No. 21 South Florida women beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39 (AP, 11/15 11:01 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosA year later, the New York Liberty still for sale (AP, 11/16 2:03 AM ET)
Lynx assistant James Wade hired as Chicago Sky coach (AP, 11/13 3:53 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosLPGA commissioner likes having many winners on tour (AP, 11/16 5:51 PM ET)
Wallace takes 1-stroke lead at World Tour Championship (AP, 11/16 10:55 AM ET)
Yardage, what yardage?: An's ace gives him Aussie Open lead (AP, 11/16 3:07 AM ET)
Kuchar, Bradley big movers at Australian Open (AP, 11/15 9:30 PM ET)
Amy Olson's 63 gives her 1st-round lead at 2018 LPGA finale (AP, 11/15 4:51 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosMoffitt and underdog race team win Truck Series title (AP, 11/16 10:49 PM ET)
Sebastien Ogier plays it safe on 2nd day of Rally Australia (AP, 11/16 9:15 PM ET)
Kyle Busch leads title contenders in qualifying for finale (AP, 11/16 7:59 PM ET)
Hamlin: Parting with crew chief Wheeler at end of season (AP, 11/16 7:57 PM ET)
Gibson has key role in NASCAR title race after health scare (AP, 11/16 5:13 PM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosLemieux set for undercard of Alvarez-Fielding title fight (AP, 11/15 6:00 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosHorse takes left turn out of gate, jock lands in parking lot (AP, 11/12 10:16 PM ET)
Rick Pitino's equine namesake falls to 0-5 at Del Mar (AP, 11/12 9:31 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosCyclist Cardoso banned 4 years for doping before 2017 Tour (AP, 11/15 7:07 AM ET)
Pro riders union upset by doping control during cycling gala (AP, 11/7 11:52 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosGebrselassie resigns as president of Ethiopia athletics (AP, 11/12 1:44 PM ET)
Kenya's Kipkorir wins Athens Marathon (AP, 11/11 7:11 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosWith win over All-Stars, Japan builds for 2020 Olympic gold (AP, 11/16 2:19 AM ET)
Government offers to help Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Games (AP, 11/15 1:51 PM ET)
Japan's minister of cybersecurity has never used computer (AP, 11/15 10:04 AM ET)
Moscow doping lab to be opened for WADA visit (AP, 11/15 9:57 AM ET)
S. Korea's 'Garlic Girls' accuse coaches of derailing team (AP, 11/15 4:45 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosRussian biathlon given road map after doping scandals (AP, 11/15 12:56 PM ET)
Vonn all set to charge after ski racing's hallowed wins mark (AP, 11/9 4:21 PM ET)
Corruption probe launched into Russian biathlon doping (AP, 11/7 1:57 PM ET)
Swiss downhill skier Barandun dies in paragliding accident (AP, 11/5 5:54 AM ET)
Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumor treatment (AP, 11/2 9:52 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosZagitova, Hanyu lead in Rostelecom Cup short program (AP, 11/16 2:55 PM ET)
Gracie Gold back in figure skating, with a long way to go (AP, 11/16 2:35 PM ET)
Americans Hawayek, Baker win ice dance gold at NHK Trophy (AP, 11/11 3:54 AM ET)
Japanese teenager Kihira wins NHK Trophy on Grand Prix debut (AP, 11/10 7:57 AM ET)
Tuktamysheva, Uno lead short programs at NHK Trophy (AP, 11/9 8:27 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosSalah Egypt's 'superman' again with last-minute winner (AP, 11/16 6:49 PM ET)
Neymar scores from spot as Brazil beats Uruguay 1-0 (AP, 11/16 6:37 PM ET)
Dutch win over France demotes Germany in UEFA Nations League (AP, 11/16 6:33 PM ET)
Mancini wants to 'bring Italy back where it belongs' (AP, 11/16 4:01 PM ET)
Designer of Brazil soccer team kit dies at age 83 (AP, 11/16 2:53 PM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosSilva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test (AP, 11/15 8:32 AM ET)
Bangladesh levels series with 218-run win in 2nd test (AP, 11/15 6:07 AM ET)