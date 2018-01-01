ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosJulio Rangel hired as Rangers' pitching coach for Woodward (AP, 11/16 3:57 PM ET)
Orioles hire Mike Elias from Astros as executive VP, GM (AP, 11/16 3:03 PM ET)
Batkid Miles Scott is healthy and thriving now cancer-free (AP, 11/15 10:49 PM ET)
New colors and logo for Derek Jeter's Marlins (AP, 11/15 9:50 PM ET)
Boston's Betts, Milwaukee's Yelich win MVP Awards (AP, 11/15 9:09 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosJamon Brown is giving a big lift to Giants' offensive line (AP, 11/16 4:15 PM ET)
Broncos lose guard Max Garcia to knee injury (AP, 11/16 4:13 PM ET)
Jags turn to former Giants starting OT Flowers vs Steelers (AP, 11/16 3:33 PM ET)
Baker's boys: Mayfield has Browns believing dark days over (AP, 11/16 3:29 PM ET)
When things go sour in the NFL, QBs often are changed (AP, 11/16 10:43 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosWilliams helps Clippers edge Spurs for 3rd straight victory (AP, 11/16 2:17 AM ET)
Rockets get back to .500, rout Warriors in Green's return (AP, 11/16 1:47 AM ET)
Hernangomez scores 25 to lead Nuggets past Hawks, 138-93 (AP, 11/16 1:03 AM ET)
Harden scores 27 as Rockets rout Warriors 107-86 (AP, 11/16 12:01 AM ET)
Lakers' Rajon Rondo to have surgery on broken right hand (AP, 11/16 12:01 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosPhiladelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, has fun in first snow (AP, 11/16 10:23 AM ET)
Kapanen's 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3 (AP, 11/16 2:21 AM ET)
Carey Price makes 43 saves, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2 (AP, 11/16 2:21 AM ET)
Point scores 3 PP goals in 1:31, Lightning top Penguins (AP, 11/16 1:45 AM ET)
Kuemper, Coyotes hold on for 2-1 win over Predators (AP, 11/16 12:51 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosMeyer, No. 9 Ohio State seeking consistency vs Maryland (AP, 11/16 4:07 PM ET)
Virginia looks for better showing against triple-option (AP, 11/16 3:51 PM ET)
No. 11 UCF, No. 19 Cincinnati relish national spotlight (AP, 11/16 3:51 PM ET)
Oklahoma QB Murray preparing for possible final home game (AP, 11/16 3:47 PM ET)
USC, UCLA at historic low heading into crosstown showdown (AP, 11/16 3:05 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNewcomers pace Baylor in 81-54 win over Nicholls State (AP, 11/16 3:55 PM ET)
Montana wins opening game of Bahamas Showcase (AP, 11/16 3:53 PM ET)
Alabama beats Ball State 79-61 in Charleston (AP, 11/16 3:45 PM ET)
The Latest: Alabama beats Ball State 79-61 in Charleston (AP, 11/16 3:43 PM ET)
Oregon State rallies in 2nd half, tops ODU 61-56 (AP, 11/16 3:33 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosWilliams scores 21 in No. 7 Stanford's 96-62 win over Dons (AP, 11/16 12:43 AM ET)
Mompremier leads No. 24 Miami women over No. 19 Marquette (AP, 11/16 12:03 AM ET)
Williams scores 21 in No. 7 Stanford's 96-62 win over Dons (AP, 11/15 11:57 PM ET)
Howard leads No. 6 Mississippi St past Lamar 104-53 (AP, 11/15 11:29 PM ET)
No. 21 South Florida women beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39 (AP, 11/15 11:01 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosA year later, the New York Liberty still for sale (AP, 11/16 2:03 AM ET)
Lynx assistant James Wade hired as Chicago Sky coach (AP, 11/13 3:53 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosLPGA commissioner likes having many winners on tour (AP, 11/16 1:27 PM ET)
Wallace takes 1-stroke lead at World Tour Championship (AP, 11/16 10:55 AM ET)
Yardage, what yardage?: An's ace gives him Aussie Open lead (AP, 11/16 3:07 AM ET)
Kuchar, Bradley big movers at Australian Open (AP, 11/15 9:30 PM ET)
Amy Olson's 63 gives her 1st-round lead at 2018 LPGA finale (AP, 11/15 4:51 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosGibson has key role in NASCAR title race after health scare (AP, 11/16 3:51 PM ET)
Bell becomes favorite after eking into Xfinity Series finale (AP, 11/16 3:47 PM ET)
Hamlin: Parting with crew chief Wheeler at end of season (AP, 11/16 3:37 PM ET)
Truex set to defend championship, send FRR out a winner (AP, 11/16 3:15 PM ET)
Ogier in driver's seat for World Rally Championship title (AP, 11/16 3:43 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosLemieux set for undercard of Alvarez-Fielding title fight (AP, 11/15 6:00 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosHorse takes left turn out of gate, jock lands in parking lot (AP, 11/12 10:16 PM ET)
Rick Pitino's equine namesake falls to 0-5 at Del Mar (AP, 11/12 9:31 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosCyclist Cardoso banned 4 years for doping before 2017 Tour (AP, 11/15 7:07 AM ET)
Pro riders union upset by doping control during cycling gala (AP, 11/7 11:52 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosGebrselassie resigns as president of Ethiopia athletics (AP, 11/12 1:44 PM ET)
Kenya's Kipkorir wins Athens Marathon (AP, 11/11 7:11 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosWith win over All-Stars, Japan builds for 2020 Olympic gold (AP, 11/16 2:19 AM ET)
Government offers to help Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Games (AP, 11/15 1:51 PM ET)
Japan's minister of cybersecurity has never used computer (AP, 11/15 10:04 AM ET)
Moscow doping lab to be opened for WADA visit (AP, 11/15 9:57 AM ET)
S. Korea's 'Garlic Girls' accuse coaches of derailing team (AP, 11/15 4:45 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosRussian biathlon given road map after doping scandals (AP, 11/15 12:56 PM ET)
Vonn all set to charge after ski racing's hallowed wins mark (AP, 11/9 4:21 PM ET)
Corruption probe launched into Russian biathlon doping (AP, 11/7 1:57 PM ET)
Swiss downhill skier Barandun dies in paragliding accident (AP, 11/5 5:54 AM ET)
Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumor treatment (AP, 11/2 9:52 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosZagitova, Hanyu lead in Rostelecom Cup short program (AP, 11/16 2:55 PM ET)
Gracie Gold back in figure skating, with a long way to go (AP, 11/16 2:35 PM ET)
Americans Hawayek, Baker win ice dance gold at NHK Trophy (AP, 11/11 3:54 AM ET)
Japanese teenager Kihira wins NHK Trophy on Grand Prix debut (AP, 11/10 7:57 AM ET)
Tuktamysheva, Uno lead short programs at NHK Trophy (AP, 11/9 8:27 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosMancini wants to 'bring Italy back where it belongs' (AP, 11/16 4:01 PM ET)
Designer of Brazil soccer team kit dies at age 83 (AP, 11/16 2:53 PM ET)
Spain doubted again after consecutive Nations League losses (AP, 11/16 11:27 AM ET)
Kenya loses appeal to be reinstated in Women's African Cup (AP, 11/16 11:15 AM ET)
AC Milan preparing for new UEFA judgment on FFP violations (AP, 11/16 10:11 AM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosSilva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test (AP, 11/15 8:32 AM ET)
Bangladesh levels series with 218-run win in 2nd test (AP, 11/15 6:07 AM ET)