ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosJapanese pitcher Kikuchi to be posted in early December (AP, 11/23 7:36 PM ET)
Matheny hired by Royals; possible successor to Yost? (AP, 11/23 3:14 PM ET)
Canadian scientist names beetle after Jose Bautista (AP, 11/22 5:07 PM ET)
Back in Japan, Shohei Ohtani says MLB a whole new ballgame (AP, 11/21 10:21 PM ET)
Reds closer Iglesias agrees to $24,125,000, 3-year deal (AP, 11/21 7:01 PM ET)
NFL - View All - Photos49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge (AP, 11/25 1:34 AM ET)
Chiefs' Hill fined $10K by NFL for peace sign gesture (AP, 11/24 6:18 PM ET)
49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin doubtful for Sunday (AP, 11/24 6:05 PM ET)
Packers place linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve (AP, 11/24 5:21 PM ET)
Bears great Mike Ditka recovering from mild heart attack (AP, 11/24 4:43 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosAntetokounmpo scores 34, Bucks top Spurs 135-129 (AP, 11/25 12:30 AM ET)
Towns' 35 points, 22 boards lead Wolves over Bulls, 111-96 (AP, 11/25 12:17 AM ET)
Porter, Wall help Wiz beat short-handed Pelicans 124-114 (AP, 11/25 12:11 AM ET)
Durant scores season-best 44 points, Warriors hold off Kings (AP, 11/25 12:07 AM ET)
Barea, Mavs pull away in 4th for 113-104 win over Celtics (AP, 11/25 12:03 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosFleury posts second straight shutout, Vegas beats Sharks 6-0 (AP, 11/25 1:49 AM ET)
Laine nets 5 goals, Jets defeat Blues 8-4 (AP, 11/25 1:12 AM ET)
Compher, Rantanen score late in 3rd, Avs defeat Stars 3-2 (AP, 11/25 1:09 AM ET)
Pettersson helps Canucks end skid in 4-2 win over Kings (AP, 11/25 1:05 AM ET)
Laine nets 5 goals, Jets defeat Blues 8-4 (AP, 11/25 12:00 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosNo. 18 Utah rallies to top rival BYU 35-27 (AP, 11/25 1:51 AM ET)
No. 17 Utah rallies to top rival BYU 35-27 (AP, 11/25 1:44 AM ET)
TCU gets bowl eligible again with 31-24 win over Oklahoma St (AP, 11/25 1:40 AM ET)
Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs (AP, 11/25 1:31 AM ET)
Bowl picture: 81 teams eligible for 78 slots (AP, 11/25 1:28 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosFranks leads Washington St. to 80-52 win over Delaware St. (AP, 11/25 1:45 AM ET)
Dorsey scores 19 to help Pacific hold off Elon, 65-57 (AP, 11/25 1:13 AM ET)
Loyola Marymount improves to 7-0, beats Florida A&M 71-63 (AP, 11/25 12:46 AM ET)
Graves helps Sacramento State beat CSU Fullerton 87-82 in OT (AP, 11/25 12:45 AM ET)
Pineiro scores 26, leads San Diego over Jackson State 76-58 (AP, 11/25 12:22 AM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosDrake women upset No. 13 S. Carolina in Vancouver Showcase (AP, 11/25 1:09 AM ET)
No. 4 Baylor blows past Georgetown for wire-to-wire victory (AP, 11/25 12:59 AM ET)
No. 1 Notre Dame women rally past No. 9 Oregon State, 91-81 (AP, 11/25 12:40 AM ET)
Samuelson leads No. 2 UConn women to rout of Purdue (AP, 11/24 10:59 PM ET)
Anigwe powers No. 18 Cal women past San Diego, 70-53 (AP, 11/24 9:51 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosWNBA coaches, GMs tab McCowan for top pick in mock draft (AP, 11/21 2:14 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosBelgium hangs on for 3-stroke win at World Cup of Golf (AP, 11/25 1:26 AM ET)
Els expects Tiger to be playing captain at Presidents Cup (AP, 11/24 11:09 PM ET)
Turner's B/R Live among providers offering match refunds (AP, 11/24 8:45 PM ET)
Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win (AP, 11/24 7:47 PM ET)
Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win (AP, 11/24 7:47 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosRacing greats Alonso and Johnson drive together in Abu Dhabi (AP, 11/24 12:37 PM ET)
Hamilton clinches pole for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP (AP, 11/24 9:59 AM ET)
Recovering Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon (AP, 11/24 8:43 AM ET)
Bottas fastest in 2nd practice; Hamilton struggles with grip (AP, 11/23 12:06 PM ET)
Verstappen unrepentant over Ocon altercation (AP, 11/22 11:43 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosBoxing gets big new platforms even as HBO exits sport (AP, 11/21 11:55 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosNo stories
Cycling - View All - PhotosCyclist Cardoso banned 4 years for doping before 2017 Tour (AP, 11/15 7:07 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosKenyan worlds bronze medalist Bett gets 4-year doping ban (AP, 11/23 2:20 PM ET)
Rejected by family, gay athlete thankful for other support (AP, 11/21 5:49 PM ET)
British sprinter Levine banned 4 years for doping (AP, 11/20 9:31 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosIOC's Bach and Abe make brief visit to Fukushima region (AP, 11/24 5:57 AM ET)
Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey (AP, 11/23 1:56 AM ET)
Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey (AP, 11/23 1:55 AM ET)
Russian court challenges International Olympic Committee (AP, 11/22 10:37 AM ET)
Olympic referendum: Shall it be 'Taiwan' or 'Chinese Taipei' (AP, 11/22 7:17 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosMax Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise (AP, 11/24 5:35 PM ET)
Italy's Brignone wins giant slalom in Vermont; Shiffrin 4th (AP, 11/24 4:41 PM ET)
Poor visibility scraps downhill training in Lake Louise (AP, 11/23 4:28 PM ET)
Full speed ahead: Shiffrin envisions another busy schedule (AP, 11/23 1:08 PM ET)
Switzerland's Feuz tops World Cup training at Lake Louise (AP, 11/22 7:45 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosChen, Kihira win figure skating in France to reach GP Final (AP, 11/24 5:27 PM ET)
Without a quad, Brown leads figure skating in France (AP, 11/23 4:14 PM ET)
Hanyu, Zagitova win Rostelecom Cup (AP, 11/17 1:39 PM ET)
Zagitova, Hanyu lead in Rostelecom Cup short program (AP, 11/16 2:55 PM ET)
Gracie Gold back in figure skating, with a long way to go (AP, 11/16 2:35 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosCopa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked (AP, 11/24 9:13 PM ET)
In lopsided French league, PSG wins without Neymar, Mbappe (AP, 11/24 7:02 PM ET)
Barcelona scores late, frustrates Atletico Madrid again (AP, 11/24 6:35 PM ET)
Late goal extends Barca's unbeaten streak against Atletico (AP, 11/24 5:41 PM ET)
Late goal extends Barca's unbeaten streak against Atletico (AP, 11/24 5:25 PM ET)