ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosChisenhall agrees to $2.75M, 1-year deal with Pirates (AP, 11/27 11:50 AM ET)
Diamondbacks hire Coles, Hinske as hitting coaches (AP, 11/26 10:08 PM ET)
Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann (AP, 11/26 9:52 PM ET)
Dodgers closer Jansen has surgery to address heart rhythm (AP, 11/26 9:40 PM ET)
Jim Riggleman hired as Mets bench coach under Callaway (AP, 11/26 7:54 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosVon Miller chose to channel Bill Belichick (AP, 11/27 2:46 AM ET)
Failed 4th down turns tide in Titans' 34-17 loss to Texans (AP, 11/27 1:44 AM ET)
Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win (AP, 11/27 1:14 AM ET)
Watson leads Texans to franchise-record 8th straight win (AP, 11/26 11:28 PM ET)
Surging Saints enjoying recent rise of younger receivers (AP, 11/26 10:50 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosEx-NBA star Dikembe Mutombo moved to tears in Jerusalem (AP, 11/27 11:18 AM ET)
Kevin Durant's 49 points carry Warriors past Magic 116-110 (AP, 11/27 1:46 AM ET)
Wall, Wizards beat Rockets 135-131 in OT despite Harden's 54 (AP, 11/27 1:14 AM ET)
McDermott, Turner lead Pacers to 121-88 rout of Jazz (AP, 11/27 12:42 AM ET)
Irving's 26 points lead Boston past Pelicans, 124-107 (AP, 11/27 12:04 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosCanucks rookie Elias Pettersson drawing rave reviews (AP, 11/27 12:38 PM ET)
Marner has 3 assists as Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-2 (AP, 11/27 12:36 AM ET)
Hoffman scores in overtime, Panthers rally past Devils 4-3 (AP, 11/26 11:50 PM ET)
Lundqvist makes 29 saves, Rangers defeat Senators 4-2 (AP, 11/26 11:46 PM ET)
Blue Jackets start strong, end with 7-5 win over Red Wings (AP, 11/26 11:42 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosThe Latest: Brown 'excited' by challenge ahead with UNC (AP, 11/27 12:58 PM ET)
Western Kentucky hires Tyson Helton as head football coach (AP, 11/27 12:54 PM ET)
AP All-America Watch: Star matchups for championship weekend (AP, 11/27 12:40 PM ET)
AP All-America Watch: Star matchups for championship weekend (AP, 11/27 12:40 PM ET)
Morehead State's Austin named FCS assistant of the year (AP, 11/27 10:38 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosVandy's Garland to miss rest of season with knee injury (AP, 11/27 12:34 PM ET)
Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84 (AP, 11/27 2:54 AM ET)
No. 7 Michigan gets two big tests this week (AP, 11/27 2:14 AM ET)
Duke freshmen look to bounce back after reality check (AP, 11/27 2:08 AM ET)
Texas Southern stuns No. 18 Oregon (AP, 11/27 1:50 AM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosStonewall, No. 16 DePaul women ease by Savannah State 124-61 (AP, 11/26 10:38 PM ET)
No. 5 Louisville wallops Miami in home opener 95-73 (AP, 11/26 10:28 PM ET)
No. 5 Louisville wallops Miami in home opener 95-73 (AP, 11/26 9:06 PM ET)
Louisville guard Yacine Diop out with left knee injury (AP, 11/26 2:28 PM ET)
Notre Dame-UConn still 1-2 in women's AP Top 25 (AP, 11/26 1:16 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosNo stories
Golf - View All - PhotosErnie Els pulling out all stops as International captain (AP, 11/26 1:32 AM ET)
Belgium hangs on for 3-stroke win at World Cup of Golf (AP, 11/25 2:16 AM ET)
Els expects Tiger to be playing captain at Presidents Cup (AP, 11/24 11:09 PM ET)
Turner's B/R Live among providers offering match refunds (AP, 11/24 8:45 PM ET)
Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win (AP, 11/24 7:47 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosMick Schumacher, 19, stepping up to F2 after winning F3 (AP, 11/27 8:30 AM ET)
Former NASCAR driver sentenced for attempted underage sex (AP, 11/26 4:20 PM ET)
Leclerc not feeling the pressure ahead of Ferrari move (AP, 11/26 12:22 AM ET)
Beaten Ferrari driver Vettel knows he must improve next year (AP, 11/25 2:08 PM ET)
World champion Hamilton wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP (AP, 11/25 11:48 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosUnbeaten Bivol beats Pascal to retain light heavyweight belt (AP, 11/25 1:59 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosFrank Mirahmadi to take over as Santa Anita race caller (AP, 11/26 1:24 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosCyclist Cardoso banned 4 years for doping before 2017 Tour (AP, 11/15 7:07 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosKenyan worlds bronze medalist Bett gets 4-year doping ban (AP, 11/23 2:20 PM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosLong jumper Radevica fails Olympic doping retest (AP, 11/26 8:32 AM ET)
Olympic-related meetings overshadowed by corruption charges (AP, 11/26 7:50 AM ET)
Olympic-related meetings overshadowed by corruption charges (AP, 11/26 7:50 AM ET)
IOC's Bach and Abe make brief visit to Fukushima region (AP, 11/24 5:57 AM ET)
Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer's family journey (AP, 11/23 1:56 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosAfter recent wedding, Swiss skier is now Lara Gut-Behrami (AP, 11/26 10:24 AM ET)
Kjetil Jansrud captures 1st World Cup super-G of the season (AP, 11/25 5:30 PM ET)
Shiffrin wins another World Cup slalom at Killington (AP, 11/25 3:44 PM ET)
Max Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise (AP, 11/24 5:35 PM ET)
Italy's Brignone wins giant slalom in Vermont; Shiffrin 4th (AP, 11/24 4:41 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosChen, Kihira win figure skating in France to reach GP Final (AP, 11/24 5:27 PM ET)
Without a quad, Brown leads figure skating in France (AP, 11/23 4:14 PM ET)
Hanyu, Zagitova win Rostelecom Cup (AP, 11/17 1:39 PM ET)
Zagitova, Hanyu lead in Rostelecom Cup short program (AP, 11/16 2:55 PM ET)
Gracie Gold back in figure skating, with a long way to go (AP, 11/16 2:35 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - Photos2nd-tier United Soccer League recognizes union (AP, 11/27 12:58 PM ET)
Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina (AP, 11/27 11:28 AM ET)
Dortmund bus attacker convicted of 28 attempted murders (AP, 11/27 11:00 AM ET)
Former England defender Sol Campbell gets 1st managerial job (AP, 11/27 9:46 AM ET)
PSG aims to avoid early elimination in Champions League (AP, 11/27 12:42 AM ET)