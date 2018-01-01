ESPN News Wire
Arcia has 10 RBIs in 1st 2 games, Angels rout Mariners 11-5 (AP, 7/29 1:30 AM ET)
Jay's go-ahead double, 3 RBIs help Arizona beat Padres 9-4 (AP, 7/29 1:20 AM ET)
Jhoulys Chacin dominant in Brewers' 7-1 win over Giants (AP, 7/29 12:48 AM ET)
Yankees rally late, beat Royals 5-4 to split doubleheader (AP, 7/29 12:22 AM ET)
Settled in after relocation, Chargers eye playoff contention (AP, 7/28 10:40 PM ET)
Panthers tackle Daryl Williams seriously injures right knee (AP, 7/28 8:59 PM ET)
Browns owners remain committed to 1-win coach Hue Jackson (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Cardinals counting on a healthy Bradford, never a sure thing (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Clippers waive 2-way guard C.J. Williams (AP, 7/27 6:06 PM ET)
Capela signs five-year, $90 million extension with Rockets (AP, 7/27 5:58 PM ET)
Riley: Heat will be patient and wait for Wade's decision (AP, 7/27 3:14 PM ET)
LeBron James hosts new talk show set in barbershop (AP, 7/27 2:31 AM ET)
Rangers, Skjei agree on, $31.5M, 6-year deal (AP, 7/28 8:52 PM ET)
Home of Islanders, Nets abandoning plastic drinking straws (AP, 7/28 11:12 AM ET)
Capitals re-sign Tom Wilson to $31.02 million, 6-year deal (AP, 7/27 9:30 PM ET)
Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford not 100 percent just yet (AP, 7/27 8:08 PM ET)
Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million (AP, 7/27 9:40 PM ET)
Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial (AP, 7/27 8:54 PM ET)
The Latest: Ex-Tennessee players acquitted on rape charges (AP, 7/27 6:28 PM ET)
UNC: Ohio State transfer Williams can play immediately (AP, 7/27 6:24 PM ET)
Kansas ordered to turn over materials about Adidas, recruit (AP, 7/25 3:03 PM ET)
Family business: Another Jones takes over at PG for Duke (AP, 7/25 12:38 PM ET)
Ohio State basketball team set for trip to Spain next month (AP, 7/24 6:27 PM ET)
Minnesota-Oklahoma St. game set for Final Four stadium site (AP, 7/24 1:51 PM ET)
Showtime: Las Vegas to host 2019 WNBA All-Star Game (AP, 7/28 8:53 PM ET)
West All-Stars-East All-Stars Preview (AP, 7/28 2:34 AM ET)
WNBA All-Stars, gathered in Minnesota, proud of bigger brand (AP, 7/27 10:18 PM ET)
Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open (AP, 7/27 8:08 PM ET)
Dustin Johnson hits in "99" jersey at Canadian Open (AP, 7/25 6:10 PM ET)
Garcia needing good results to get into FedEx Cup playoffs (AP, 7/24 12:56 PM ET)
Christopher Bell races 3rd straight NASCAR Xfinity victory (AP, 7/28 8:59 PM ET)
Double DQ: Harvick, Busch flunk Pocono Raceway inspection (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Suarez becomes 1st Mexican driver to win NASCAR Cup pole (AP, 7/28 8:56 PM ET)
Racing Royalty: Busch watches wife play polo with a prince (AP, 7/28 8:53 PM ET)
Whyte beats Parker on points in heavyweight fight (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Alexander making journey back from painkiller addict to ring (AP, 7/26 3:13 AM ET)
Tenfold wins the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga (AP, 7/28 8:58 PM ET)
Agent: Jockey Espinoza moves from hospital to rehab facility (AP, 7/27 7:16 PM ET)
Good Magic is the favorite for the Haskell Invitational (AP, 7/26 5:21 PM ET)
Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing (AP, 7/25 9:25 PM ET)
Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title (AP, 7/28 1:58 PM ET)
Thomas: Olympic star, loyal teammate, and now Tour champ (AP, 7/28 12:43 PM ET)
Thomas can taste Tour title with 1 big stage to go (AP, 7/27 1:48 PM ET)
TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pan-seared squid in the Basque Country (AP, 7/27 1:34 PM ET)
2020 Tokyo Olympics consider daylight saving to beat heat (AP, 7/27 10:50 AM ET)
State: Olympic agency boss charged drinks to state cards (AP, 7/26 7:23 PM ET)
CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals (AP, 7/26 6:53 AM ET)
Interview: Garcetti says LA can be winning Olympic model (AP, 7/25 9:23 AM ET)
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed (AP, 7/19 1:18 PM ET)
Adi's 80th-minute goal leads Timbers over Dynamo 2-1 (AP, 7/29 1:16 AM ET)
Tarbell, Earthquakes tie Real Salt Lake 0-0 (AP, 7/29 1:05 AM ET)
Davies has 2 goals, 2 assists; Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2 (AP, 7/29 12:26 AM ET)
Martinez scores 23rd, 24th goals, Atlanta tops Impact 2-1 (AP, 7/28 11:47 PM ET)
Khan warmed up to be Pakistan PM by being cricket captain (AP, 7/26 3:37 PM ET)
England pick Rashid for India test in stunning recall (AP, 7/26 9:33 AM ET)
ASU rugby player who kicked opponent gets day in jail (AP, 7/24 5:37 PM ET)