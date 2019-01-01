ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosMolina plays for 1st time this spring, Ohtani plays catch (AP, 3/9 12:10 AM ET)
Mariners 3B Kyle Seager deemed fine after wrist scare (AP, 3/8 11:10 PM ET)
Computer to call balls and strikes in minor league (AP, 3/8 8:00 PM ET)
C Cameron Rupp acquired by the Tigers from Giants for cash (AP, 3/8 8:00 PM ET)
Judge gets $62,000 raise from Yankees, Sanchez $49,400 hike (AP, 3/8 7:31 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosReport: Spa founder attended Trump's Super Bowl party (AP, 3/8 10:50 PM ET)
Cowboys re-sign DT Ross, exercise options on 3 other players (AP, 3/8 9:30 PM ET)
LA Rams sign veteran safety Eric Weddle to 2-year deal (AP, 3/8 7:08 PM ET)
Cardinals release Bethea, sign Foster to 1-year deal (AP, 3/8 6:33 PM ET)
Green Bay Packers release LB Antonio Morrison (AP, 3/8 6:14 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosRockets beat 76ers 107-91 for seventh straight win (AP, 3/9 1:34 AM ET)
Williams, Gallinari lead Clippers past Thunder 118-110 (AP, 3/9 1:30 AM ET)
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets (AP, 3/9 1:22 AM ET)
Conley, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Jazz 114-104 (AP, 3/9 12:04 AM ET)
Harden's 31 points help Rockets past 76ers 107-91 (AP, 3/8 11:54 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosHenrique, Terry lead Ducks to 8-2 rout of Canadiens (AP, 3/9 1:05 AM ET)
Holtby, Capitals blank Devils 3-0 for 6th straight win (AP, 3/9 12:12 AM ET)
Jets rout Hurricanes 8-1 to take Central Division lead (AP, 3/9 12:10 AM ET)
Barkov has team-record 5 assists, Panthers beat Wild 6-2 (AP, 3/8 11:34 PM ET)
Capitals extend win streak to 6 with 3-0 win over Devils (AP, 3/8 11:06 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosSaban wants to rebuild "Alabama Factor" after falling short (AP, 3/8 8:26 PM ET)
Ex-Georgia OC Chaney attempts to rejuvenate Vols' offense (AP, 3/8 7:40 PM ET)
Texas QB sounds off 'unpaid internship' of college football (AP, 3/8 5:16 PM ET)
Auburn's Dean, Stidham highlight pro day workouts (AP, 3/8 4:50 PM ET)
2019 Big Sky spring outlook (AP, 3/8 11:24 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosMorant carries Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 76-74 (AP, 3/9 1:38 AM ET)
Canisius beats Manhattan 69-65 in OT in MAAC tourney (AP, 3/9 1:25 AM ET)
Evans scores 23 to lift VCU past St. Joseph's 75-63 (AP, 3/9 1:14 AM ET)
N. Iowa beats S. Illinois 61-58; Barry Hinson will step down (AP, 3/9 1:10 AM ET)
Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney (AP, 3/9 12:58 AM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo. 7 Stanford beats Cal in Pac-12 tourney quarterfinals (AP, 3/9 12:01 AM ET)
No. 7 Stanford beats Cal in Pac-12 tourney quarterfinals (AP, 3/8 11:58 PM ET)
Kansas women beat Oklahoma St. 76-66 in Big 12 tourney (AP, 3/8 11:41 PM ET)
No. 15 Texas A&M women edge Auburn 64-62 in SEC tourney (AP, 3/8 11:10 PM ET)
Rutgers women beat Purdue 64-49 in Big Ten tourney (AP, 3/8 11:06 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosLA Sparks sign center Rachel Hollivay (AP, 3/5 1:43 PM ET)
Fever hire ex-White House adviser as COO, promote Catchings (AP, 3/4 5:05 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosDan Jenkins found humor in the truth when covering golf (AP, 3/8 11:04 PM ET)
Mickelson still unsure about going to TPC Sawgrass (AP, 3/8 7:10 PM ET)
Longtime Kent State golf coach Herb Page set to retire (AP, 3/7 4:10 PM ET)
Walters, Arnaus share 1st-round lead at Qatar Masters (AP, 3/7 12:31 PM ET)
McIlroy doing everything right but winning (AP, 3/6 3:51 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosBusch going all in with new sponsor, confidence at Phoenix (AP, 3/8 9:20 PM ET)
Suarez, McDowell in qualifying dustup for NASCAR race (AP, 3/8 9:02 PM ET)
Blaney qualifies on pole for Sunday's race outside Phoenix (AP, 3/8 7:34 PM ET)
Blaney qualifies on pole for Sunday's race outside Phoenix (AP, 3/8 7:12 PM ET)
More horsepower, downforce greet Cup Series at Phoenix (AP, 3/8 5:18 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosGolovkin to return in June after signing deal with DAZN (AP, 3/8 3:07 PM ET)
Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall (AP, 3/6 9:25 AM ET)
Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall (AP, 3/6 9:13 AM ET)
Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall (AP, 3/6 9:11 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosColumn: Horse racing needs to clean up its act - or go away (AP, 3/8 6:08 PM ET)
Santa Anita reopens training track while testing continues (AP, 3/8 3:04 PM ET)
Santa Anita tested as hoof beats yield to sounds of silence (AP, 3/7 5:56 PM ET)
Correction: Turf Paradise-Horse Deaths story (AP, 3/7 2:48 PM ET)
Turf Paradise to soon give pre-race vet exams to all horses (AP, 3/6 5:03 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - Photos2 Austrian cyclists suspended by UCI amid doping probe (AP, 3/5 9:19 AM ET)
Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens (AP, 3/4 10:02 AM ET)
Belgian cycling race stopped after women's rider caught men (AP, 3/3 6:19 PM ET)
Cyclist admits blood doping amid investigations into network (AP, 3/3 10:48 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosOlympic medalist Daniel Rudisha, father of David, dies at 73 (AP, 3/7 6:58 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosRussia learns to love ski resorts, but not ski racing (AP, 3/4 7:29 AM ET)
Budapest replaces Los Angeles as host of World Urban Games (AP, 3/4 6:19 AM ET)
2022 Asian Games to include athletes from Oceania (AP, 3/4 4:13 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosVlhova wins giant slalom, Shiffrin closes in on season title (AP, 3/8 10:00 AM ET)
Vlhova holds big lead in GS after first run, Shiffrin 4th (AP, 3/8 5:50 AM ET)
American ski racer River Radamus making waves on the slopes (AP, 3/8 2:44 AM ET)
Olympic slalom champion Hansdotter to retire after season (AP, 3/6 11:41 AM ET)
Red, white & blueprint: US biathlon forms plan to close gap (AP, 3/5 4:43 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosMedvedeva back in Russian team for figure skating worlds (AP, 2/27 8:36 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosLambert Maltock elected Oceania soccer president (AP, 3/8 10:16 PM ET)
Tottenham to move into new stadium in early April (AP, 3/8 7:28 PM ET)
Union-Sporting Kansas City Preview (AP, 3/8 7:26 PM ET)
FCC-Atlanta United Preview (AP, 3/8 7:26 PM ET)
Fan confronts Rangers' Tavernier on field during game (AP, 3/8 6:36 PM ET)