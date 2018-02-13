Verdasco, Monfils advance, Edmund withdraws in Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Fernando Verdasco and Gael Monfils won their first-round matches in the Argentina Open on Tuesday, and Australian Open semifinalist Kyle Edmund withdrew from the tournament due to illness.
The eighth-seeded Verdasco advanced on clay in Buenos Aires with a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil and next plays Guido Pella of Argentina.
Monfils beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4. The Frenchman faces Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the next round.
Edmund withdrew from his scheduled match against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena because of a throat infection.
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Wednesday.
