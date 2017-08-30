On Demand

May/Mac Recap

Brett Okamoto and Arda Ocal share their thoughts on the McGregor-Mayweather fight, what Conor's future in the fighting world looks like and more. They also discuss the Jon Jones situation and are joined by UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje and light welterweight world champion boxer Terence Crawford.

