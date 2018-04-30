JaVale McGee and Imani McGee-Stafford go to Dawn Staley in hopes of clearing up a family legend

JaVale McGee is currently in the midst of another NBA playoffs run with the Golden State Warriors, but that little professional obligation didn't stop from him from trying to get to the bottom of a long-running family legend.

McGee's mom Pamela -- or "Big Pam," as she's listed in her son's phone -- is a former WNBA player (and Olympic and NCAA champion) and had long told her son and daughter, Imani McGee-Stafford of the Atlanta Dream, that she once dunked so hard she shattered a backboard in Brazil. So McGee went straight to Dawn Staley, who was a teammate of Pamela's at the time, in hopes of getting the answer. (I know, I know, it's a lot of celebrities in this story, but try to keep up.)

@dawnstaley can you confirm that my mother broke a backboard in ���� brazil? �� pic.twitter.com/mtFyd3tPWX - Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) April 30, 2018

And "Big Pam" even asked for verification from Staley.

@dawnstaley and Brazilians my HATERS son and daughter do not believe I dunked and broke a back board in Brazil! #dawnpleaseverifyforthesehatermillenials - Pamela McGee (@PamelaMcGee34) April 30, 2018

However, Staley wasn't willing to answer the question without a price -- a very steep price that involved courtside seats, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Shoot your shot, girl.

I will confirm if you confirm some @NBA final tickets vs my @sixers.....courtside with @S_C_ and the queen �� herself @beyonce. Get with me @JaValeMcGee ������ https://t.co/Kez7bwoIdl - dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 30, 2018

McGee-Stafford then jumped into the fray on Twitter.

And her request made Staley's price somehow go up:

Since I can resolve a family dispute my price just went up....need courtside seats for all @GamecockWBB opponents vs @AtlantaDream. Oh and dunk on assistant coach @DariusTaylor too!������ https://t.co/6tRnObDEDp - dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 30, 2018

But clearly that price was too steep for McGee.

Welp @imanitrishawn_ ..... i guess we will never know... one of those urban legends...@PamelaMcGee34 https://t.co/0Pwil8GqUo - Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) April 30, 2018

And that response prompted Staley to call him "#pettylabelle," and in turn made the internet (or at least me) literally laugh out loud.

But McGee didn't give up his quest, and clearly just wanted to get an answer. As anyone would if he thought there was a chance his mom broke a backboard.

Lol me n @imanitrishawn_ just wanna kno if this is true..... didnt know it would cost so much ...������ https://t.co/WA8B0TGopA - Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) April 30, 2018

Finally, Staley answered:

Alright alright alright......she did shatter a backboard in Brazil BUT it was on a side slightly lowered basket ������ @imanitrishawn_ https://t.co/7eAu6PmioQ - dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 30, 2018

McGee and McGee-Stafford were both grateful to finally know the truth.

Your courtside tickets will be waiting. I don't think @DariusTaylor is letting me dunk on him tho lol - Imani McGee-Stafford (@imanitrishawn_) April 30, 2018

I just love a happy ending. Congratulations on that redemption, "Big Pam."

