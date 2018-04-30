Culture
JaVale McGee and Imani McGee-Stafford go to Dawn Staley in hopes of clearing up a family legend

By D'Arcy Maine | Apr 30, 2018
espnW.com

JaVale McGee is currently in the midst of another NBA playoffs run with the Golden State Warriors, but that little professional obligation didn't stop from him from trying to get to the bottom of a long-running family legend.

McGee's mom Pamela -- or "Big Pam," as she's listed in her son's phone -- is a former WNBA player (and Olympic and NCAA champion) and had long told her son and daughter, Imani McGee-Stafford of the Atlanta Dream, that she once dunked so hard she shattered a backboard in Brazil. So McGee went straight to Dawn Staley, who was a teammate of Pamela's at the time, in hopes of getting the answer. (I know, I know, it's a lot of celebrities in this story, but try to keep up.)


And "Big Pam" even asked for verification from Staley.


However, Staley wasn't willing to answer the question without a price -- a very steep price that involved courtside seats, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Shoot your shot, girl.


McGee-Stafford then jumped into the fray on Twitter.


And her request made Staley's price somehow go up:


But clearly that price was too steep for McGee.


And that response prompted Staley to call him "#pettylabelle," and in turn made the internet (or at least me) literally laugh out loud.


But McGee didn't give up his quest, and clearly just wanted to get an answer. As anyone would if he thought there was a chance his mom broke a backboard.


Finally, Staley answered:


McGee and McGee-Stafford were both grateful to finally know the truth.


I just love a happy ending. Congratulations on that redemption, "Big Pam."

See something entertaining on social media that you think deserves to be shared? Let me know on Twitter @darcymaine_espn.

