U.S. Women's Open at breathtaking Pebble Beach a dream come true

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Pebble Beach's picturesque par-3 No. 7 features a green downhill from the tee box and is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean.

While I was sporadically skimming through my Twitter feed today, the most wonderful news item stood out: The Women's U.S. Open will be held at Pebble Beach in 2023. I jumped out of my chair, pulled my clubs out of the closet and thought to myself, "Maybe 2023 will be my comeback year."

I envisioned myself on the final day of the tournament, with the lead, walking up the famed 18th hole, a par-5 dogleg left with views of the Pacific Ocean, after blasting a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway. Having set myself up superbly for a second shot into the green, I pull out my 3-wood and think to myself, "Anya, you're going to be a U.S. Open champ," only to hook the ball into the ocean and lose the tournament by one shot. The daydream was fun while it lasted.

The significance of Pebble Beach cannot be understated. The scenic views the golf course provides not only create an aesthetic perfect for television viewers, but some of golf's greatest moments have taken place at Pebble.

Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tom Kite and yes, Tiger Woods, all have won a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. For women to play on the same stage as those greats gives the LPGA an opportunity to showcase the tour's level of talent.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Michelle Wie's 2014 U.S. Women's Open championship was all the more special because it came at Pinehurst No. 2, a week after the men's U.S. Open was played on the same course.

While women's golf has seen an uptick with an increase in tournaments and prize money, it still struggles to find venues that have the same historical draw as those the men have played over the years.

It will be the ninth time the women will play on the same course a men's U.S. Open had been held. Most notably, and most recently, the women played the week after the men at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, and the hype around the women playing the same course boosted TV ratings and interest. The final round of that tournament saw an 89 percent viewership increase from the previous year's final round, and the ratings were the best since 2007 for a Sunday at the Women's Open.

While Michelle Wie's win certainly garnered interest on its own, it was given a bigger platform for having been won where the late Payne Stewart succeeded in dramatic fashion in 1999, beating Phil Mickelson with a clutch par putt on No. 18 to capture his second U.S. Open and final major championship. Stewart died in a plane crash four months later.

Golf is rich in tradition, which is why history matters when it comes to majors. The stories behind a course of who triumphed, of who became victim to their own nerves, of famed shots that made holes so memorable are what creates a connection to golf fans.

More importantly, it creates anticipation for the players and sets the stage for more exhilarating golf because of the excitement that surrounds these historic venues. I've been fortunate to play in two U.S. Women's Opens, at the Broadmoor Country Club and Black Wolf Run. While each course was superb in design, the one I felt most excited to play was Pinehurst No. 2, which I failed to get in as an alternate.

I wanted to walk the same fairways where golfing legend Ben Hogan won his first professional tournament in 1940, and putt on the same greens as my idol, Stewart, who had worn his heart on his sleeve that final day in '99 to pull through and win.

Personally, I do not believe Wie would have won her first U.S. Open that year had it been played somewhere else. It's a safe bet that the draw of winning on the same course where the men played their U.S. Open the week before lit a fire in her to show that women's golf could put on just as great a show as the men. And for women's golf, highlighting the deep pool of talent is important as it continues to grow and build its profile.

When viewers continue to see that women can compete at the same venues -- and provide the same excitement -- as the men, the only trend we'll see in women's golf is upward.

As Hall of Famer and two-time U.S. Women's Open champion Juli Inkster told GlobalGolfPost.com, "It's about time. It's great for women's golf. It's great for the USGA. It's great for everybody. Pebble Beach has such a rich history ... to be able to play a venue like that is incredible for women's golf."

The 2023 U.S. Women's Open can't get here soon enough.