The deal was struck following last year's BTN Invitational featuring teams from Ohio State and Michigan State, which took place live in front of a standing room only crowd at Pax East in Boston. The 3 ½ hour event was broadcast on BTN and on Riot's League of Legends website.

The competing school are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin, all clubs of the school, with Nebraska and Penn State currently not participating. The teams will split into the BTN East and West, playing a best-of-3 round robin against division foes. The top four teams in each group will then be ranked in a single elimination bracket with East and West playing each other in the championship match. One of the matchups each week will be streamed digitally on Riot's website, with a full scale production on BTN's digital platforms. Players won't have to travel and could play the games from their dorm room until the finals, which will take place at Riot's facilities in Los Angeles.

"As a content provider, we have obviously seen the popularity in esports grow," said Erin Harvego, BTN's vice president of marketing. "Given the demographic that watches, perhaps this could reach a younger viewer who we haven't reached before."

Each of the six players on the 12 teams, who must be full-time students, will receive $5,000 in scholarship money provided by Scholarship America. The money must be spent on academic costs like tuition and books.

The BTN Invitational took place in 2016 at PAX East and featured Michigan State vs Ohio State. Provided by Riot Games

Michael Sherman, head of Riot's head collegiate League of Legends division (which recognizes about 700 college clubs), suggested even greater money could be available in the future once schools get a taste of the exposure.

"We've seen a lot more interest from senior level people at the universities," Sherman said. "We could see a domino effect where one school offers a scholarship and the others follow. We think a lot of conference networks will take a look at this opportunity as well."

Sherman said currently 25 schools offer esports scholarships.

There's also the possibility of pro teams plucking players after watching them, though history suggests that's a long shot, as Riot already has a challenger series that serves as a minor league to the pro championship level.

The BTN Champion will go on to compete in the League of Legends College Championship in late March.