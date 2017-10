List of varsity esports programs spans North America

Collegiate esports has become synonymous with the state of Missouri (4:02)

Varsity collegiate esports began in 2014 when Robert Morris University in Illinois announced a scholarship-sponsored League of Legends team. Since then, the scene has ballooned to include around 50 programs, with a national governing body known as the National Association of Collegiate Esports as the main home for most of those organizations.

This is the list of known NACE members and other institutions with varsity programs in North America. It is update weekly.