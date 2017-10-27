        <
          Vasilii suspended following 'reports of a domestic violence incident'

          Former League of Legends pro Li "Vasilii" Wei-Jun is under investigation for domestic violence, Riot Games says, and has been banned from professional play indefinitely. Provided by Riot Games
          Oct 27, 2017
          • Jacob WolfESPN Staff Writer
          Professional League of Legends player Li "Vasilii" Wei-Jun has been suspended indefinitely from competitive play following confirmation that he is under investigation for "recent reports of a domestic violence incident," game developer Riot Games announced Friday.

          Chinese esports organization Newbee also terminated Vasilii's contract with the team due to "unprofessional and immature behavior." Streaming platform ZhanqiTV also discontinued its deal with Vasilii on Friday.

          On Thursday, Vasilii was at his home in China, playing League of Legends on a livestream when he allegedly confronted his girlfriend. In the video, Vasilii flips his table, knocking over the camera. Off-camera, lengthy shouting and crying could be heard. Vasilii later reappeared on camera and said he had to leave the game because police arrived at his home.

          Riot said the "full extent" of Vasilii's suspension will be announced once an investigation has been completed.

          "There is no place for physical violence in the League of Legends community," Riot wrote in its news release, regarding the suspension. "We will not hesitate to exclude from our game and from our sport those who use violence or physical intimidation against others."

          Vasilii has competed with Newbee since May and has played for other notable Chinese teams such as Vici Gaming and IN Gaming over the past two years. He also played for LMQ, a team of Chinese nationals that relocated to North America in 2014 and was the first team of its kind to qualify for the North American League of Legends Championship Series.

