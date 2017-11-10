Harrisburg University doesn't fit the template for a varsity sports powerhouse.

Editor's Picks Riot Games announces new partnership, format for College Season Riot will partner with Battlefy to put on the collegiate version of its primary esport, which will be "the most competitive College League of Legends season ever," said J.T. Vandenbree, the lead League Operations person for College League of Legends.

List of varsity esports programs spans North America Varsity collegiate esports began in 2014 when Robert Morris University in Illinois announced a scholarship-sponsored League of Legends team. Since then, the scene has ballooned to include around 50 programs. Here are the ones we've heard of so far.

College esports is the next big thing in varsity athletics Scholarships. Prize money. Exponential growth in three years. Nearly 50 colleges and universities sponsor varsity esports nationwide, and that is expected to double in the coming year. How the NCAA reacts might change the collegiate sports landscape. 2 Related

The Pennsylvania school has 500 undergraduate students. It has no athletics department. But on Oct. 30, Harrisburg announced it would field three new varsity teams -- in League of Legends, Overwatch and Hearthstone -- that could immediately compete for some of the better players in the country thanks to the school's scholarship pool and its plans for a competition space.

"I'm never gonna compete with Alabama in football," Harrisburg University president Eric Darr said, "but I'm looking forward to kicking their butts in esports."

And that isn't a far-fetched scenario, either. Of those 500 undergrads, nearly 20 percent, Darr said, participate in the Harrisburg esports club, "by far" the biggest student group at the university, and some of its 4,500 graduate students take part as well.

That means the team is well-positioned to bring in talent in its first year across all three esports titles; an esports-friendly environment, coupled with Harrisburg's video game development degree, make the school a welcoming venue for potential students.

Harrisburg, which is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, will offer 15 full scholarships for its first-ever sport when it launches in Fall 2018. Darr is in the process of looking for head coaching candidates as well as seeking a competitive space for the team.

"We have this notion that we'd like, if possible, maybe not initially but in the not too distant future, to have this as a spectator sport," he said. "That means you need a venue and a way of supporting spectators, so those are considerations we're going through right now that I think are beyond what some other universities are thinking about right now."

Several universities have separate esports facilities, but few of them have attendee seating or an arena-style venue. Darr is hoping Harrisburg can separate itself with its approach, and with a pool of four corporate sponsors already, he's optimistic the plans will get the support they need.

Harrisburg joins the nearly 50 members of NACE, which is partnered with almost every varsity esports program in the country. The university is just the second in North America to sponsor varsity esports without other varsity athletics: DigiPen Institute of Technology in Washington state also does so.

What to watch for

Every Friday, ESPN collects the biggest college esports events in the coming weekend and week. Here are some of the competitions you should check out from Nov. 11-17.

American Video Game League Smite Championship

Who: Tarrant County College vs. Indiana University-Bloomington

When: 11 a.m. ET Sunday

Where: HiRez Studios Esports Arena, Alpharetta, Georgia

Watch: HiRezTV Twitch stream

This final features two teams that only lost one game in the tournament stage of the event. Tarrant County, the reigning champion, got beat by Indiana in the semifinal round-robin stage but picked up the No. 1 seed off a tiebreaker; Indiana lost a matchup against City University of New York-College of Staten Island in that same semifinal pool. Along with how competitive the play will likely be, this series will feature several former Smite Pro League players: IU hunter Isaac "sops" Ramirez and jungler Jonathan "Sheyka" Sheyka make the Hoosiers a tough matchup, even for a Tarrant County team that has a history of sending players into the pros.

National Association of Collegiate Esports Overwatch Invitational quarterfinals

When: 6 p.m. ET on Monday

Where: Online event

Watch: NACE Twitch stream

The inaugural season of NACE's Overwatch competition pushes into the knockout stage Monday with a single-elimination bracket format. Georgia Southern emerged from Group A with an undefeated record and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while No. 2 Miami (Ohio), No. 3 South Carolina-Sumter and No. 4 Trine University all go into the quarterfinals with one loss apiece. The winners will advance to the Nov. 20 semifinal.

Collegiate StarLeague Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Week 5

Who: University of Texas at Austin vs. University of Texas at Arlington and Ryerson University vs. Carleton University

When: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday (both)

Where: Online event

Two in-state rivals and Canadian contenders face off this weekend in two of the higher-profile CSL CS:GO matches. UT-Austin and UT-Arlington are undefeated so far this season, and a 4-0 Ryerson squad will hope to keep its unblemished record against the Ravens, who are 3-1 so far this fall.