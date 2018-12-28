University of California-Irvine is the No. 1 team in the inaugural Top 25 College League of Legends Coaches Poll.

The Top 25, which was released Wednesday, is the first poll of its kind in college esports. ESPN gathered responses from a group of more than 40 college coaches in the U.S. and Canada to craft the rankings, which will be updated every other week. League of Legends developer Riot Games assisted in identifying seasoned coaches in the College League of Legends scene and provided data to help inform the preseason rankings for those coaches.

More than 300 teams are competing in the College League of Legends regular season, which began Jan. 7 and will run through March 3. Regional playoffs will take place March 4-31, with play-in games for the College League of Legends quarterfinals taking place across those regions April 1-28. The College League of Legends championship will take place May 23-26 at the LCS Arena in Los Angeles, according to Riot Games.

In 2018, UC Irvine won the national title with a 3-0 sweep of Columbia College, which is No. 3 in the 2019 preseason rankings. The full list of the Top 25 teams is below.

ESPN Esports College League of Legends Week 1 Coaches Poll Rank Team Points Change 1. UC-Irvine 567 2. Maryville 521 3. Columbia College 508 4. Harrisburg 484 5. Western Ontario 449 6. University of Waterloo 425 7. University of British Columbia 410 8. UT-Dallas 377 9. Maryland 354 10. George Mason 332 11. McMaster University 330 12. Illinois 320 13. Robert Morris 312 14. Arizona State 288 15. Stony Brook 254 16. University of Ottawa 247 17. Michigan State 221 18. Rutgers 178 19. University of Calgary 129 T-20. UC-San Diego 108 T-20. Rochester Institute of Technology 108 22. York University 102 23. Texas 96 24. Michigan 87 25. Virginia Tech 45

Others receiving votes: Washington (36), North Carolina State (35), Ohio State (32), Grand View University (20), Texas A&M (16), University of Guelph (15), University of Manitoba (13), University of Toronto (12), St. Ambrose University (12), Miami University of Ohio (8), Illinois Wesleyan (7), University of Houston (5), Simon Fraser University (4), Carleton University (3), Cincinnati (2), Villanova (1), Northern Illinois (1), Grand Canyon University (1)