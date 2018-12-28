University of California-Irvine is the No. 1 team in the inaugural Top 25 College League of Legends Coaches Poll.
The Top 25, which was released Wednesday, is the first poll of its kind in college esports. ESPN gathered responses from a group of more than 40 college coaches in the U.S. and Canada to craft the rankings, which will be updated every other week. League of Legends developer Riot Games assisted in identifying seasoned coaches in the College League of Legends scene and provided data to help inform the preseason rankings for those coaches.
More than 300 teams are competing in the College League of Legends regular season, which began Jan. 7 and will run through March 3. Regional playoffs will take place March 4-31, with play-in games for the College League of Legends quarterfinals taking place across those regions April 1-28. The College League of Legends championship will take place May 23-26 at the LCS Arena in Los Angeles, according to Riot Games.
In 2018, UC Irvine won the national title with a 3-0 sweep of Columbia College, which is No. 3 in the 2019 preseason rankings. The full list of the Top 25 teams is below.
Others receiving votes: Washington (36), North Carolina State (35), Ohio State (32), Grand View University (20), Texas A&M (16), University of Guelph (15), University of Manitoba (13), University of Toronto (12), St. Ambrose University (12), Miami University of Ohio (8), Illinois Wesleyan (7), University of Houston (5), Simon Fraser University (4), Carleton University (3), Cincinnati (2), Villanova (1), Northern Illinois (1), Grand Canyon University (1)