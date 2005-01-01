East Coast Hockey League Standings League Division | Conference



2016-2017 National Conference Standings NORTH DIVISION W L OTL SOL PTS GF GA No standings at this time. SOUTH DIVISION W L OTL SOL PTS GF GA No standings at this time. WEST DIVISION W L OTL SOL PTS GF GA No standings at this time. PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL SOL PTS GF GA Toledo 4 16 0 16 null 44 72 Augusta 8 9 0 9 null 48 51 Greenville 12 3 0 3 null 61 39