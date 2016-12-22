Pirelli has prepared 'back-up' compounds for 2017

Pirelli has prepared back-up compounds for the 2017 season that could be introduced if its planned compounds are not suited to the performance level of next year's cars.

New regulations for 2017 will see wider cars with more downforce that are aimed at reducing lap times by as much as five seconds. To cope with the increased forces expected next year, Pirelli has produced a new range of wider tyres with new constructions and compounds.

The Italian tyre manufacturer decided on its final compounds after a series of tests this year using mule cars provided by Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, but it has also homologated a series of more conservative back-up compounds.

"After a very positive testing programme with the new sizes Pirelli has decided to additionally homologate a back-up compound alongside each of the five new base compounds," a press release stated. "These extra compounds are formulated using more traditional criteria compared to the new base compounds.

"For the first part of the championship, only the new-generation base compounds have been selected. The back-up compounds could be introduced later during the course of next season to respond to any particular requirements once the real performance levels of the 2017 cars have been identified."

Pirelli is targeting more performance and less thermal degradation from its 2017 tyres in response to complaints from drivers that they have not able to push to the limit during races.

The new tyres will be tested on the 2017 cars for the first time in pre-season testing at the end of February, with the first race set to be held in Australia at the end of March.