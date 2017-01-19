Kevin Magnussen has said he has no regrets about career choices made with Renault, and is happy they have steered him towards joining Haas F1. (2:39)

New Haas recruit Kevin Magnussen feels he should have achieved more in his Formula One career so far, but has no regrets about his career trajectory as he starts his third season with a third different team.

Magnussen partners Romain Grosjean this season for Haas' second F1 campaign, which comes after a frustrating return to the grid with Renault. That drive came as a last-minute replacement for Pastor Maldonado on the eve of the season, ending his year-long wait for a drive after McLaren decided not to retain him after his debut in 2014.

Reflecting on how he arrived at Haas, Magnussen says he would not change anything about the last three years.

"I feel a bit unlucky with the two teams I've been with," Magnussen told ESPN. "I think I should have been able to have achieve more with both. I lost the seat at McLaren for reasons that were a little bit strange, and then we parted ways at Renault because we didn't think it worked.

"I had an offer [with Renault] that I couldn't accept because I had a better offer, and now I'm here, so I'm happy how it turned out. You can't completely compare the situation and what happened at McLaren with what happened at Renault because at McLaren I wanted to stay, the team wanted to stay, but there were things at the top which meant it was chosen not to continue with me.

"I don't regret anything... There's so many people at both McLaren and Renault I still speak to and have a great relationship with, just certain things didn't work out and I'm happy with how things did work out."

Magnussen left Renault after the team refused to offer him a deal longer than a single season, something Haas did. After his departure, the Danish driver was critical of Renault's bloated leadership structure -- which has come under the microscope following the surprise departure of team principal Frederic Vasseur this month -- and believes Haas is the model smaller teams should be following.

"First of all it was just a great chance to get back into Formula One. I'd lost a seat to Fernando at McLaren, had a year completely out of racing, so to get back into Formula One was a huge chance. I enjoyed that a lot and it was very important for me to get it because it was very last minute. It's taken me to here, which I think is a place I can build myself and gain experience and grow with the team. That for me is a very good situation.

"Coming here and seeing how this team works it becomes clear that it's important to have a clear structure in the team and in Haas it's very, very clear. People have responsibility and people trust each other to have responsibility. People trust each other to take responsibility. That's a very healthy thing to have in the team and very important."