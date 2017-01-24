        <
          Nico Rosberg: Change at the top of F1 was 'overdue'

          4:25 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
          Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed Formula One's new owners, saying a change was "overdue".

          On Monday evening, Liberty Media confirmed it had completed its takeover of F1 and announced a new management structure that sees Bernie Ecclestone replaced by Liberty's chairman Chase Carey. Former Ferrari technical director and Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn joins as a managing director on the sporting side while former ESPN sales and marketing executive Sean Bratches will oversee commercial matters.

          F1 under Ecclestone has long been criticised for prioritising short-term profits over the long-term future of the sport and Rosberg was among the first to tweet in support of the changes.

          Felipe Massa also tweeted his thanks to Ecclestone, who has been at the helm of F1 for four decades.