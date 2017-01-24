As his reign at the top of the sport comes to an end, take a look back on some of the former F1 supremo's most outrageous quotes. (0:57)

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed Formula One's new owners, saying a change was "overdue".

On Monday evening, Liberty Media confirmed it had completed its takeover of F1 and announced a new management structure that sees Bernie Ecclestone replaced by Liberty's chairman Chase Carey. Former Ferrari technical director and Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn joins as a managing director on the sporting side while former ESPN sales and marketing executive Sean Bratches will oversee commercial matters.

F1 under Ecclestone has long been criticised for prioritising short-term profits over the long-term future of the sport and Rosberg was among the first to tweet in support of the changes.

Bernie, mega job! But a change has been overdue. Mr. Carey, all the best in making our sport awesome again. 👍 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) January 23, 2017

Felipe Massa also tweeted his thanks to Ecclestone, who has been at the helm of F1 for four decades.