Jennie Gow sits down with Ross Brawn in the first half of our interview with the former Mercedes and Brawn GP team principle to discuss Bernie, his new book and Michael Schumacher. (9:58)

Ross Brawn intends to simplify Formula One now that he has been tasked with shaping the sport's on-track future.

The former Mercedes team principal and Ferrari technical director has been appointed as a managing director by F1's new owners and has been presented with the challenge of improving the sport's on-track action.

In recent years complicated engine regulations, increasing stewards' interference and one-sided battles for the championship have all been blamed for detracting from F1's appeal. Brawn believes the sport can be simplified to show off its positive traits and reduce confusion among fans.

"I think simplicity is a key objective for the future," he told Radio 5Live. "I've watched F1 for the last few years as a spectator, and there are times where even I haven't been sure what's been going on in the race.

"And it's a great sport, it's a fabulous combination of the drivers and their personalities, their competition, and then the cars and the whole thing. We just need to look at it and see how we are able improve the show."

Asked what F1 fans want, he added: "I think they want racing, and we haven't seen too much of that lately. We've seen a great competition between two drivers in the same team for the last few years, and that's no fault of Mercedes -- they've done a fabulous job. I think the fans want racing, they want to understand what's going on in the race.

"There's different types of fans of course, and this is where the complication comes. There are fans who come to the races, there's the fans who watch TV, there's the fans who watch through other media. It's finding a balance between all of those requirements.

"We want the race, for instance, to be as big a show as we can make it, so when you come to a race for a weekend, you're entertained from beginning to end. And logical entertainment."

Brawn said the key to success would be to have a long-term plan for the sport's future.

"I feel and I know from experience that F1 tends to be reactive. It has a problem, it reacts and tries to find a solution, but very rarely has the vision of looking forward three-to-five years and deciding where it wants to be.

"So I think we know what fans want: they want entertainment, they want close racing, they want to be able to understand what's going on. And I think everyone agrees on that. It's finding the path with all the other teams and all the other people involved to achieve that."