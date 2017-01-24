F1 targets second U.S. race at 'destination city'

New Formula One CEO Chase Carey has listed New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas as potential venues for a second grand prix in the U.S.A..

Liberty Media took control of F1's commercial rights on Monday and replaced Bernie Ecclestone with Carey at the top of the sport. The American company has made no secret of its desire to increase F1's standing in its homeland and Carey envisions a city-based grand prix joining the calendar alongside the current event at the Circuits of the Americas in Austin.

"We'd like to [have a second race]," Carey told CNBC. "The U.S. is clearly a real opportunity for us. We didn't acquire the business depending on U.S. success, but there are real upsides for us in the U.S. market.

"What we'd like to add is a race in a destination city -- New York, LA, Miami or Las Vegas -- a place where people would come to for a week-long event that has multiple dimensions with the race at the centre."

Carey is keen to increase the standing of all races on the calendar by turning them into Super Bowl-style events that last an entire week.

"I think there is an opportunity on the events side," he added. "Making our events bigger, broader, better -- I've talked about having 21 races, we should be having 21 Super Bowls.

"We only have one race in every country and we should make these week-long extravaganzas, with entertainment and music and events that capture the whole city, not just events at the track. That is an opportunity for us over time to grow that dimension of the business."