F1 shows support for injured British F4 driver Monger

Formula One drivers and teams, along with the motorsport community, have come out in a show of overwhelming support for injured British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger.

The 17-year-old is in an induced coma following a horrific crash in a British F4 race at Donington Park, which led to the amputation of his lower legs. It took almost two hours to extricate Monger from the car, before he was airlifted to hospital. British F4 released a statement on Wednesday which said Monger's condition was "critical but stable" and that his vital signs "are showing progress".

A fundraising page on JustGiving is available here. Within a matter of hours the £260,000 target had already been surpassed, with the total breaking the £300,000 mark by Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, the tally had surpassed £380,000.

Several drivers and teams took to social media to express their support for the Briton.

The thoughts of all at McLaren are with Billy Monger.



Show your support for Billy: https://t.co/Uhaq4Gsz2x https://t.co/RbAXlGR1Ck — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 19, 2017

I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident. https://t.co/44xpCxvFKz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 19, 2017

Hey guys, This boy Billy Monger had a huge accident and had to amputate both legs,let's help him. I'll do my best https://t.co/4QxE9NUT7k pic.twitter.com/t6u1HKfQuo — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) April 19, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at Williams are with Billy Monger as he begins his recovery.



Support #BillyWhizz here: https://t.co/OzEjZUvvbt — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 19, 2017

Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donnington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out. The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio. A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

All my thoughts with @BillyMonger and his family. Please donate and support ❤️ https://t.co/XdlwC2Noj9 — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) April 19, 2017

The horrifying accident of @BillyMonger touched everyone in motorsport. Help this young racer in his battle: https://t.co/7JYIZfC3TQ — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) April 19, 2017