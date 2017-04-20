        <
          F1 shows support for injured British F4 driver Monger

          JHR Developments
          Apr 20, 2017
          • Lewis Larkam

          Formula One drivers and teams, along with the motorsport community, have come out in a show of overwhelming support for injured British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger.

          The 17-year-old is in an induced coma following a horrific crash in a British F4 race at Donington Park, which led to the amputation of his lower legs. It took almost two hours to extricate Monger from the car, before he was airlifted to hospital. British F4 released a statement on Wednesday which said Monger's condition was "critical but stable" and that his vital signs "are showing progress".

          A fundraising page on JustGiving is available here. Within a matter of hours the £260,000 target had already been surpassed, with the total breaking the £300,000 mark by Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, the tally had surpassed £380,000.

          Several drivers and teams took to social media to express their support for the Briton.

