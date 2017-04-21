Allowing Fernando Alonso to race in the Indy 500 has caused much excitement among fans, but is it right for McLaren? (2:30)

Fernando Alonso will test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3 ahead of his debut appearance at the Indy 500 at the end of the month.

Alonso is missing the Monaco Grand Prix to compete in a McLaren entry powered by Andretti Autosport and Honda at the Brickyard on May 28. The Spaniard will fly straight from his home race in Barcelona on May 14 to Indianapolis, where he will take part in two weeks' worth of testing before the race itself.

The announcement of Alonso's participation came just six weeks before the event, a period of time which included F1 races in Bahrain, Russia and Spain. During that time Alonso had hoped to arrange a private test with Andretti Autosport to familiarise himself with the car and an oval circuit.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Alonso will get that chance on May 3, three days after he competes at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The test will take place from 9am to 5pm (ET), with spectators able to view the Spaniard in action at Turn 2 of the famous race track.

This weekend Alonso is visitng the IndyCar paddock at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park to meet the Andretti Autosport team.