Sebastian Vettel does not think the cooler temperatures in Russia will hurt Ferrari's chances of scoring a third win in four races.

Victories in Australia and Bahrain have helped Vettel and Ferrari take an early lead in both the drivers' and constructors' championships but have also led to speculation the SFH70 car is better suited to hotter conditions than Mercedes' W08. Lewis Hamilton won a wet-dry race in China but Vettel still finished second, something he thinks proves Ferrari has a car to challenge whatever the weather.

When asked if he thinks the cooler temperatures of Sochi will pose a problem for Ferrari on April 30, Vettel said: "I don't think so, I think we will manage. We managed as well in China and it was quite cold. I think it will be OK. We'll see, I don't know the forecast yet but usually forecasts keep changing as well so we will see when we get there."

Vettel completed two days of testing for Bahrain this week following the grand prix. The championship leader says any time spent in the car is invaluable to his title ambitions.

"I think in that regard every lap that you do helps. Obviously the cars are still quite new to everyone, so are the tyres, so every lap that you do will help you and it's always nice to drive."

"I don't think the championship positioning changes anything, but first of all it is always nice to drive the car. Second I think it's always useful to learn something. The conditions were fairly stable, the wind sometimes was quite strong and made it more difficult but I think we had similar conditions to the race weekend which was very good."