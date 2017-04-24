Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Zak Brown reveal if the two-time Formula 1 champion will compete in IndyCar more than once. (1:28)

Fernando Alonso has laughed off questions from fellow F1 drivers about his decision to miss the Monaco Grand Prix to compete at this year's Indy 500, saying some people are "not happy with anything in life".

Alonso's participation in the 101st edition of the iconic oval race has caused a buzz in motorsport since it was announced ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Though most reaction has been positive there have been critics, with many of his fellow drivers claiming they would never miss F1's most famous race to compete elsewhere.

During a press conference in front of the IndyCar media at the weekend Alonso said he was not bothered by those statements.

"We don't talk much there," Alonso said of his F1 rivals, laughing. "It's a different world; the only thing that I know is probably what you guys read, because it's what I read as well.

"Some of them are happy for me, happy for this thing and curious to see how competitive we can be, some others, they are not happy with anything in life. So, this was another thing for their own problems. It's OK. I think... different world!"

The Spaniard got his first feel for an IndyCar cockpit at Alabama's Barber Motorsport Park at the weekend, where he got to meet the Andretti Autosport team which will run his McLaren-Honda entry on May 28.

Alonso will conduct a private test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3, the only track time he will get before the two weeks of practice start the day after the Spanish Grand Prix.