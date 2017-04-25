Mercedes finding defeats to Ferrari 'painful'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team is feeling the pain of being beaten by rivals Ferrari at two of this season's opening three races.

After three years of dominating Formula One, Mercedes faces serious competition from Ferrari this year and currently trails the Italian team by three points in the constructors' championship. At the last race in Bahrain, the team's drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton started on the first row of the grid but still lost out to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel over the course of the race.

Mercedes then spent two days of testing in Bahrain trying to understand why it struggled for grip on Pirelli's softer compound tyres during the race, leaving it with a plan of how to avoid similar issues in the future.

"You need to be able to draw a line under a tough weekend [like Bahrain]," Wolff said. "It's very painful to lose a race like that. There were too many marginal losses that we encountered and these cost us the victory. But they are down to us to fix. You need to be careful not to spend too much time thinking about these setbacks, but rather work on solutions for the future. That's important.

"Of course, you need to keep both feet on the ground. Second and third place is definitely not a disaster. But if you have a car and two drivers capable of winning races and it hasn't materialised, then it feels painful -- and this is how it should feel.

"We know what weaknesses we need to tackle and where we need to be even more diligent for the coming races in order to win. You have to confront each issue, analyse it properly and come up with a plan for how to avoid repeating those mistakes in the future. This is an exercise which we have done a number of times over the last few years."

Cool conditions and a low grip surface at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix are likely to play to the strengths of Mercedes' car, but Wolff says his team is wary of Ferrari coming out on top again.

"It's a totally different kind of track this weekend in Sochi and, in this season with these new regulations, you can't take anything for granted. The trophies of previous years don't guarantee that we'll be winning in Russia when you have a very fierce competitor like we do in Ferrari. We'll take it one step at a time, start the weekend well and hopefully have a good result on Sunday."