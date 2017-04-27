Haas to start Russian GP weekend with Carbon Industrie brakes

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss whether Ferrari or Mercedes can put together back-to-back wins and pull away in the Championship. (1:57)

SOCHI, Russia -- Haas has confirmed it will run Carbon Industrie at the start of the Russian Grand Prix weekend before making a decision whether to keep them on both its cars.

Brakes have been a long-standing issue for Haas, with problems emerging towards the end of its rookie season in 2016. Those problems revolved around an inconsistency with its Brembo supply and prompted tests of Carbon Industrie brakes during practice in Brazil last year.

However, F1's radical rule change for the new season complicated matters further and meant Haas started the season with Brembo after using those brakes throughout winter testing. Inconsistency with the brakes remained an issue and the team scheduled a test of Carbon Industrie for the test days held in Bahrain after the grand prix.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Those tests led to some positive feedback from the drivers, prompting the American team to continue with the Carbon Industrie brakes for at least FP1 on Friday morning in Sochi.

Speaking about the new brakes, Kevin Magnussen said: "We'll continue with what we tried in the Bahrain test and see how it goes. It's always good to try different things, and we felt that there were some positives with the CI brakes, and we'll continue like that. And we can always go back."

After the first morning of practice, Haas is expected to make a decision whether or not it will stick with the new brakes for the whole weekend or whether Magnussen and Romain Grosjean will revert back to Brembo.