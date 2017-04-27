Valtteri Bottas has rejected suggestions he will become Mercedes' No.2 driver in order to back Lewis Hamilton's bid for this year's title.

The Mercedes pit wall asked Bottas to yield position to Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago, reversing the order of the two drivers in the final stint to offer Hamilton a chance to attack race leader Sebastian Vettel for victory. After the race Bottas said he understood the reasons behind the order, but on his arrival in Russia ahead of this weekend's grand prix rejected the suggestion that he would become a No.2 driver at the team.

"No, we have not had the conversation because I don't think there is any need to," he said. "This team has never had No.1 and No.2 drivers and it is not planning to. It has always tried to give equal chances to both drivers, but what is different for the team this year compared to the last three years is that the gap to the second quickest team has got smaller.

"Maybe in the past every single detail, letting the drivers race hard or one being stuck behind the others at times, hasn't cost them anything, but I do understand the fact that this year it can cost points if for any reason, like for me in Bahrain, the pace of the other car is not good -- then the team needs to think and be clever not to lose any points.

Sutton Images

"But we have only had three races this year and I feel that all my good results are on the way, so I'm not thinking about anything like that and I'm sure the team thinks there is no need to."

Bottas is adamant the team would not plan to switch its drivers in normal circumstances and says he will continue to obey team orders if his on-track position is stopping the team from scoring its best possible result.

"If I had some issues in this race for whatever reason or we are on a different strategy and Lewis is stuck behind me or something, if the team tells me to move over I will, because we are doing this as a team and our target is to get maximum points for the team. Of course, as a driver I will do everything I can not to be in that position and make sure I have my own race and personal result as well.

"But I've always been a team player and in the long-term that is going to reward you and the team. But in terms of what is going to happen in the future between me and Lewis and team orders and so on, we are not planning anything like that and I'm sure we are going to be racing very hard together on track. But like I said before, this year the team needs to be more careful and maybe more clever in terms of how we collect every point possible in the race and on that one I understand. So, there's not much more to say."

Asked if he would expect Hamilton to do the same with roles reversed, he added: "Of course, if the team says that it thinks there is a possibility to gain more points or if we are anyway allowed to race freely, it is no different. We are being respected and handled in the same way, so it can all be vice-a-versa in this race or the next one. Who knows?"