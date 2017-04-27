Kimi Raikkonen admits he has fallen short of his own expectations this year, but says he is not worrying about his Formula One future at this stage.

Raikkonen has got his season off to a slow start and currently has half the points of teammate Sebastian Vettel, who leads the championship with 68. Following a lacklustre fifth place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne questioned Raikkonen's lack of aggression in the Italian press, but the Finn insists his personal relationship with his bosses is fine.

"I spoke to our president and he's always been fine with me," Raikkonen said. "I know some things have been said and written, but for me I can find so many nonsense stories that I trust much more how my personal relationship is, with him or with the team.

"For me it's all fine, I expect from myself good results and when I don't get them I'm not happy with myself, so if other people are not happy too, that's fine, because I'm not happy either. It's not really a big deal for me.

"As for my future, I don't know. There's always a lot of talking for the last few years, that I'm not going to carry on driving, but the first thing is that I want to do well and then we'll see what happens after this year. It's definitively the first thing in my mind, as the first thing in my mind is to do well here and in the next race.

"Whatever that brings, let's see in the future. I have a good relationship with the team, I know them well and it will depend on many things."

Raikkonen says he has lost some of the enjoyment from F1 but is only focused on scoring better results at the next round.

"It's a normal story every year and in every race you don't do as well as you hoped for it's never going to be fun or easy. You can look either way: I'm 'lucky' that I've not been in a position where you win all the time, so I'm sort of used to things being like this; on the other way around, you'd rather be in that position as it would be always fun.

"But it's very normal stuff -- I want to do better and the fact is that if you don't get the results you want then it's never going to be fun. It's always more fun when you have a good result, but we go to the next race and try to do better."