Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss whether Ferrari or Mercedes can put together back-to-back wins and pull away in the Championship. (1:57)

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari needs to focus on delivering with "every single step" of development in 2017 if it wants to stay ahead of Mercedes in the title fight.

Vettel and Ferrari lead the championships after three races, having beaten Mercedes to victories in Australia and Bahrain. F1's new regulations, which delivered bigger and faster cars to the grid, have helped Ferrari return to the front but will also create an intense development battle throughout the season.

With the success of upgrades later in the year likely be a key factor in determining the outcome of the title fight, Vettel says Ferrari cannot afford to dwell too much on its fast start.

"It was a really good start," Vettel said. "Ideally you win three out of three but let's not be greedy. We are very happy with where we are with the races we had, especially the pace we have shown, which was a match with Mercedes in all three races.

"Two times we had the upper hand on Sunday, which was great, but especially this year you need to focus on every single step to make sure you can stay in the hunt, in the race, as the cars will evolve throughout the season. So that is why I sense that our focus is as a team and where my focus is at the moment."

Though Sochi's cooler temperatures are expected to suit Mercedes at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, Vettel thinks Ferrari has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its chances of another win.

"On paper this is a very strong circuit for them, not just historically but generally on paper a lot of straights, power sensitive circuit, so we will see. But there is also a lot of corners where last year already the car was fairly good.

"This year the cars are generally faster - it should be good for our car as well. Let's see if it turns out that way. But if we can be very close to them or even beat them here then it will be very good."