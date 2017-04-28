SOCHI, Russia -- Kimi Raikkonen made a solid start to the Russian Grand Prix weekend by edging out Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to top spot in opening practice.

Raikkonen is already under pressure in 2017, with his form questioned by Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne after the Chinese GP, having failed to finish on the podium in a car Sebastian Vettel has taken to the top of the championship with two victories in three races. On arrival in Sochi the 2007 world champion stated he has been disappointed with his own form this year and followed up with a 1:36.074 to top opening practice for the Italian team.

That benchmark placed him 0.045s ahead of fellow Finn Bottas, who also arrived in Sochi having to fend off questions about whether he will become No.2 at Mercedes behind Lewis Hamilton. On this occasion Bottas finished 0.5s up on Hamilton, with both Mercedes drivers running wide during the session as they explored the limits of a track many have tipped them to excel on this weekend.

Max Verstappen ended the session fourth, albeit a massive 1.1s off the leaders, suggesting Red Bull has work to do if it wants to continue cutting the gap to the lead pair this weekend. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel had to settle for fifth and had a spin 12 minutes from the chequered flag. Headline times rarely count for much in practice -- especially the opening session -- and Vettel will be happy with a car which looked incredibly stable through Sochi's corners in the opening 90 minutes.

Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth for Red Bull, narrowly in front of Force India's Sergio Perez. Williams pair Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were eighth and ninth, separated by just 0.05s, on a circuit the team is expecting to finish strongly on. Esteban Ocon rounded off the top ten but had a worrying drama in the last half hour of the session as his engine cover tore off as he approached the braking zone at Turn 2. That incident prompted a brief red flag as the pink piece of debris was cleared from the circuit, though it did not appear to hurt the Frenchman's session too much as he returned to the track before the chequered flag fell.

Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat finished 11th for Toro Rosso ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who completed 23 laps with Haas' new supply of Carbon Industrie brakes. Magnussen and teammate Romain Grosjean, who was further down the order in 16th, will give their feedback to the team before it makes a decision whether to stick with Carbon Industrie or revert back to Brembo later in the weekend.

Fernando Alonso finished 13th for McLaren as Honda had early reason to worry, with his fastest first sector 1.5s down on the quickest of the session alone. He finished 2.7s off the pace. Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, already onto his fourth engine of the season, finished the session by complaining about a loss of power in his engine.

Carlos Sainz finished 14th in the other Toro Rosso, ahead of Renualt's Jolyon Palmer, whose 16 laps accounted for most of Renault's relevant running. Local driver Sergey Sirotkin, standing in for Nico Hulkenberg in the morning session, pulled his yellow and black car over to the side of the road in the early stages and never returned, meaning Renault goes into the FP2 with one car's worth of data.

In the battle of the Sauber drivers, Pascal Wehrlein beat Marcus Ericsson to 18th by 0.4s.