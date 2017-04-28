With just one podium from the first three races, what is keeping Red Bull behind Mercedes and Ferrari? (2:16)

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey had been working "night and day" on an update set to debut at the Spanish Grand Prix next month, according to team boss Christian Horner.

Red Bull entered the 2017 season with expectations of returning to the front of the grid under Formula One's new aero-led technical regulations, but so far has struggled to match championship leaders Ferrari and Mercedes. Although the car's Renault power unit is not yet a match for Mercedes and Ferrari, Red Bull has made no secret of the struggles it has had with its chassis and aero package and is targeting a major overhaul in time for the next round in Spain.

"The whole factory is focused on that Barcelona upgrade," Horner told Sky Sports. "That hopefully is the catalyst to get our season started and it's a lot of components and we'll be hoping it's going to deliver.

"Adrian has been working night and day on it. He's put a huge amount of effort into this upgrade. Hopefully it'll deliver for us. Obviously the regulations are still quite immature, there's still quite sizeable gains to be had."

Horner said the car only had minor upgrades for this week's race in Russia, but is hoping it will be able to chip away at the advantage held by its two main rivals.

"The reality is if we line up in order we'll be fifth and sixth. The gap I think in quali is going to be bigger than it will be in the race, so I would say 0.7 or 0.8s in quali and hopefully we can get within 0.3s in the race. So for us this race is about damage limitation. The priority is to get both cars to the finish and then get that upgrade."