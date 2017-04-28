Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes Alex Zanardi can act as inspiration for British teenager Billy Monger, who lost both of his legs in a British F4 crash.

Monger, 17, suffered serious leg injuries when his F4 car hit a stationary vehicle at 120mph during a race at Donington Park earlier this month. After being trapped in his car for 90 minutes while extraction crews carefully set about freeing him, Monger was airlifted to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he had both of his lower legs amputated.

A fundraising page set up by his F4 team JHR Developments has received more than £760,000 in donations and has been backed by F1 teams and drivers alike. F1's support for Monger continued in Russia, with drivers and teams running "Billy Whizz" stickers on cars and helmets during opening practice in Sochi on Friday.

"I think I was affected more by Billy's incident than I probably have been by most, with the exception of the incident that happened here in Formula One a couple of years ago," Hamilton said. "Just to see a kid...I've been there, been in that position of racing, he was doing well fighting to get to Formula One and then such a horrific incident. It really hit home. It really continues to highlight that it still is a dangerous sport, not just in Formula One but through the whole range."

Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zanardi, an ex-F1 driver and two-time CART champion, had his legs amputated following a horrific crash at the Lausitzring in 2001. The Italian staged a remarkable recovery to return to racing in the World Touring Car Championship less than two years later.

He later took up hand-cycling, winning three gold medals and two silver medals across the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic games. Last year, Zanardi won the Italian GT Championship finale and Hamilton believes his achievements can inspire Monger, who has already hinted at a return to racing himself.

"I heard that he posted a great post already, so soon after the incident and then my mind just shines onto Zanardi and showing what he was able to do. I have all the belief, or hope, that Billy will be able to do something similar."