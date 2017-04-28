Daniel Ricciardo admits Ferrari and Mercedes will be "too fast" for Red Bull at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

While Sebastian Vettel led a Ferarri 1-2 by over 0.6s to Mercedes in second practice, Red Bull ended FP2 in fifth and sixth, with Max Verstappen 1.4s down on Vettel's pace and Ricciardo 0.3s further back. The Australian believes being best of the rest is a realistic target for Red Bull in Sochi.

"In terms of us this weekend we know that this is what we've got, so we are trying to do what we can with the current package, but we are not expecting too much this weekend," Ricciardo said. "We will do what we can, get the job done and then hopefully fight for a bit more in a few weeks.

"We can improve, but as far as positions go fifth and sixth is the best we can achieve. We can still improve ore with the car with what we have here this weekend, but as far as positions, Ferrari and Mercedes are too fast."

Dmitry Korotayev/Kommersant via Getty Images

When asked if he thinks Mercedes are sandbagging, Ricciardo replied: "I think that is probably Seb's business for now. They are in the fight with Mercedes. We are not there yet, so if Mercedes improves it doesn't change our results. We will see. Normally on Saturday they do find a bit more pace, but I would say Ferrari at the moment still look the best for today's running."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner echoed Ricciardo's comments, conceding Russia will be a case of damage limitation for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, before Red Bull introduces a major upgrade package at next month's Spanish Grand Prix.