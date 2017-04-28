Valtteri Bottas believes it is too early into the weekend for Mercedes to be worried about Ferrari's apparent pace advantage at the Russian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen in the second practice session in Sochi, as Ferrari appeared to have a genuine pace advantage over Mercedes on Friday. The gap between the two teams stood at just 0.045s in FP1, before Ferrari increased the margin to over 0.6s by the end of FP2.

While the Finn admits Mercedes has struggled to get the ultra-soft tyres into the optimum operating window over one-lap, he insists it is too soon to completely rule out a Silver Arrows victory on Sunday.

"It's too early to be too worried," Bottas said. "For sure we are doing everything we can to improve from today and I think the main issue for us was not getting the Ultra Soft tyres into the correct temperature window for the one lap. Ferrari managed to do it today and the gap is big. You only need a few hundreds of a second in every corner to get such a big gap. Getting more out of the tyres is going to be our main topic tonight.

"It was taking a long time to make the front tyres get up to temperature on the short runs. I did my best lap on the third lap of the tyre when I got the best grip out of the front end of the car and you should be able to do that in the first lap. We could get the rear tyres to work quite well, but we were struggling with the front tyres on lap one, as they were only up to temperature on lap three or four.

"It's all about temperatures and pressures," he added. "How you approach the out lap, how many out laps you need to do, one or two, so we need to optimise all that overnight. There's plenty more to come from the car but we need to unlock it first. But it looks like we'll have an exciting weekend ahead of us."

When asked if he was surprised by Mercedes' race-pace on Friday, Bottas replied: "No, it's very close with Ferrari, it's looking more or less as expected. We have to improve for qualifying but not forgetting that the race is on Sunday and that's where we have struggled so far this year.

"I think we need to focus on the race pace, but for sure we want to be good in qualifying as well, as we were in the first three races. Normally, Ferrari has had the upper hand on Sundays, so we're focusing on that but it would still be nice to get pole. But winning is what counts."