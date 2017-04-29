Haas reverts back to Brembo brakes in Russia

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss whether Ferrari or Mercedes can put together back-to-back wins and pull away in the Championship. (1:57)

SOCHI, Russia -- Haas has reverted back to Brembo brakes for the remainder of the Russian Grand Prix after running Carbon Industrie during Friday practice.

In a bid to solve its long-running brake issues Haas tested Carbon Industrie in Bahrain's post-race tests before using them on both cars for FP1 and FP2 in Sochi. Romain Grosjean was heard complaining about the new brakes over the radio, with the team struggling with the cooling of the new discs.

Overnight it was decided the team will use Brembo for the rest of the weekend. Team boss Guenther Steiner said it was no surprise that the team struggled with its new supply.

Speaking after Friday practice, he said: "When you change a big system like this you can always have this, it's testing. We did some testing in Bahrain but it's a different story here. We knew they were running a bit hot in Bahrain and we knew we would get to it. But I'm not surprised of the result from today, I'm not like 'woah, I didn't think about that', it was something we could expect."

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Steiner thinks the team will get on top of the issues with time, with the team planning further tests in the wind tunnel before the Spanish Grand Prix.

"I think there are pluses and minuses. We are running a little bit hot, you saw the brake dust coming out after Bahrain and we are working to have more cooling options.

"We are developing in parallel wind tunnel more cooling options for the brakes, so we will be fine, but it takes a little bit of time to get used to them."

Despite the issues on Friday it appears Haas is confident Carbon Industrie is the long-term solution to its braking issues.

When asked if, regardless of what happened in Russia, the plan was to run Carbon Industrie again in Spain, Steiner replied: "Yeah, we need to continue to develop. We need to be on what we had in Bahrain, this is fine-tuning in the end, and it's nothing unexpected."