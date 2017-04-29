SOCHI, Russia -- Sebastian Vettel continued Ferrari's dominance of the Russian Grand Prix weekend in a topsy-turvy FP3 which hinted at a fascinating qualifying session later in the day.

Vettel picked up where he left off in FP2 on Friday afternoon to go quickest in Saturday's 60-minute session, with a 1:34.001. That put him 0.337s up on Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and 0.363s up Valtteri Bottas in the lead Mercedes. Though Mercedes has traditionally reserved its most powerful engine setting for qualifying since the introduction of the V6 turbos in 2014, the session confirmed Ferrari has the pace to compete for pole position on Saturday.

For Mercedes it was another puzzling session, with Hamilton again struggling to properly switch on the ultra-soft compound on his flying laps. The three-time world champion ended the session in fourth, 0.5s off Vettel, but turned in a series of scruffy flying laps which again suggested there is plenty more pace to come. On his last proper flying attempt he set a quickest opening sector before bailing out later in the lap.

Sochi's smooth asphalt and Pirelli's more durable 2017 tyre have set-up something of a conundrum for the teams about how to approach qualifying, with lap times appearing to get quicker over longer stints as the tyres suffer next to no degradation.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The next best car was a huge 1.4s off Vettel, with Max Verstappen taking best-of-the-rest honours for Red Bull. Felipe Massa continued to show good pace for Williams by slotting into sixth, while Nico Hulkenberg turned in a very impressive seventh position, continuing to demonstrate the one-lap pace of the Renault challenger.

Daniel Ricciardo finished in eighth and had a momentary drama late in the session where he slowed to a halt on the exit of Turn 4, only to restart the car and return to the pit-lane. Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen, driving in a Haas which switched brake supplier ahead of the session, rounded off the top ten.

Lance Stroll spent the session almost exclusively focused on the ultra-soft tyre after opting not to run the softest compound during FP2 on Friday afternoon. His best effort put him 1.2s off teammate Massa but his tactic of focusing only on the purple-striped Pirelli tyre may be invaluable with such a short turnaround before qualifying. Esteban Ocon finished 12th, ahead of Daniil Kvyat, who spun early in the session at Turn 13.

Fernando Alonso was a massive 2.8s off Vettel's headline time in the lead McLaren, with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, equipped with a new power unit, finishing behind Sergio Perez and Romain Grosjean but just 0.3s off his double world champion teammate. Marcus Ericsson pipped teammate Pascal Wehrlein to 18th as Sauber continued to struggle in a big way with its huge power deficit from running a year-old engine. Jolyon Palmer, whose car was fitted with a new chassis overnight, completed just four installation laps and failed to put a time on the board.