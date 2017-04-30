SOCHI, Russia -- Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have downplayed the prospect of Ferrari team orders dictating the outcome of the Russian Grand Prix after Ferrari's stunning one-two in qualifying.

Ferrari secured a front-row lockout for the first time since 2008 in Russia by beating Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. With Ferrari top of the constructors' and Vettel leading Hamilton in the drivers' championship by seven points and with strategy options limited around Sochi due to limited tyre degradation levels, it seems like a perfect opportunity to extend the points gap in both.

After just three races Vettel's 68 points are double Raikkonen's tally but the German expects Ferrari will let them fight fairly for the victory, regardless of the implication it may have on the title fight.

"I think it's simple," Vettel said when the team orders question was raised after qualifying. "If I'm in front then he wants to pass me, if he's in front I want to pass him. I don't think it makes any sense to ask for help from outside.

"We know that we're free to race and that's what I believe and I know we're both here to do. Today obviously was very close, I expect it to be very close tomorrow and we see how the race goes."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Raikkonen then added: "No more to say about it. We know what we do and we race for Ferrari and that's it."

In previous years, Ferrari has not shied away from imposing team orders on its drivers when engaged in a title fight, infamously telling Felipe Massa "Fernando is faster than you" at the 2010 German Grand Prix as a coded message to let teammate Fernando Alonso take the lead and the win. Some questioned why they were not used at this year's Chinese Grand Prix when Vettel found himself stuck behind Raikkonen at a crucial stage of the race, helping Hamilton build a big lead out in front which Vettel ultimately never came close to overturning once he had dispatched his teammate.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Hamilton himself said team orders should only be used in "special circumstances", which he felt was the case in Bahrain when Mercedes asked Bottas to move over to let him past. On that occasion the decision Hamilton fell short of catching Vettel and challenging for the win of the race.