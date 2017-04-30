SOCHI, Russia - Valtteri Bottas held off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel to claim his maiden Formula One win at the Russian Grand Prix, crossing the line just 0.6 ahead of the Ferrari driver.

After beating the Ferraris in the long run down to Turn 2, Bottas led the race and appeared to be in control before a huge lock-up at Turn 11 on lap 38 left him with a big flat-spot and brought Vettel back into proceedings, though the German could not get close enough to challenge for a third win in 2017.

The win is Bottas' first race in 81 attempts and moves him within 10 points of teammate Hamilton, though Sebastian Vettel still holds the outright lead of the championship by 13 points. It marked a dramatic turnaround from Mercedes' qualifying fortunes, which had seen the world champion team beaten locked out of the front row of the grid for the first time since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix. With strategy options limited in Sochi due to low levels of tyre degradation the start was vital and Bottas capitalised, giving Mercedes the all-important clear air at the start of the race.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

An early Safety Car failed to liven up the race for the lead and the processional race only came alive in the closing stint as Vettel slashed away at Bottas' lead, albeit to no avail. Raikkonen claimed a much-needed first podium of 2017 in the other Ferrari, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, whose frustrating weekend continued with a lonely and agitated drive to fourth position. The three-time world champion failed to jump either red car into Turn 2 and spent much of the race nursing his overheating Mercedes around the Sochi Autodrom, and he finished a massive 36 seconds behind his Mercedes teammate.

The start of the race saw more drama for Honda, with Fernando Alonso pulling up with a suspected ERS failure on the formation lap, his first DNS since the infamous 2005 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis. It overshadowed a day which had started with the Japanese manufacturer announcing it will supply Sauber in 2018.

The race

For the second time this year, the race required another formation lap after Alonso pulled up on the original. When the race did start properly, Bottas had a flier, jumping Kimi Raikkonen off the line and then winning the drag race with Vettel down to Turn 2. Behind, Raikkonen and Hamilton were sandwitched by the Red Bulls as they went four-wide through the 'Turn 1' kink, but held on to third and fourth respectively at the first proper corner. Hamilton did well to avoid losing his front wing at Turn 2, backing off to avoid Raikkonen as the Ferrari swung across the corner.

The race was immediately neutralised by an incident further back, which saw Renault's Jolyon Palmer squeezed Haas driver Romain Grosjean as they pair turned into the Turn 2 right-hander. The pair made contact, before Grosjean swung back into the Renault, launching his car into the wall and out of the race. The crash will be investigated after the race, but Grosjean's censored radio message after the incident made it clear where the Frenchman believed who was to blame.

As the Safety Car was deployed, Williams' Lance Stroll spun coming out of Turn 4, complaining he had been squeezed by Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, though it was apparent the two had not made contact. Bottas comfortably led away at the restart and started pulling a gap to the chasing Ferraris behind, while Hamilton started struggling with cooling in his Mercedes. Further back, Red Bull's disappointing start to the season continued as Daniel Ricciardo slowed with a rear brake problem, which saw him immediately return to the pits to retire the car.

In the race for the lead, Bottas seemed comfortable out in front and had soon built a gap to Vettel behind. The race was less plain sailing in the other Mercedes, as the team told Hamilton to try and cool his W08 as it continued to overheat. After being told to look after the car at one stage, the three-time world champion complained "I'm out of the race [for the lead]" as he had to stop pushing, but as the pit stop window approached it appeared he was starting to control the manage the situation.

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Bottas pitted on lap 28, putting Vettel into the lead of the race and ending Mercedes run of leading every lap since the Sochi Autodrom joined the calendar in 2014. Raikkonen and Hamilton pitted soon afterwards but Vettel stayed out until lap 35, but emerged four seconds behind Bottas as it appeared the battle for the lead had ended. But drama followed, with Bottas locking up heavily into Turn 11 on lap 38, narrowly avoiding the wall and taking a big chunk out of his front right. That brought Vettel to within three seconds of his lead and suddenly Bottas had a flat-spotted tyre and a looming Ferrari to contend with.

As the pressure intensified in the closing laps Bottas asked for "less talking" from Mercedes on his radio. For a while it appeared Vettel was unable to get past the 1.4s mark but he had saved enough of his tyres -- seven laps younger than Bottas' -- for a late charge at the end. A fastest lap followed on lap 48 as Vettel moved within DRS range but he was unable to get close enough, but his charge halted on the final lap when Massa yielded under blue flags for Bottas at Turn 2, but then took the next corner ahead of Vettel, dropping the Ferrari man out of DRS range and giving Bottas the first win just four races into his time at Mercedes.

Behind that, Max Verstappen claimed a solid fifth position for Red Bull in a race which saw teammate Daniel Ricciardo retire early with a rear brake issue. Force India pulled the upset of the race, with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finishing sixth and seventh. A mammoth first stint from Nico Hulkenberg helped him claim eighth position behind, with a slow puncture forcing Felipe Massa into a second pit stop late on which relegated him to ninth. Carlos Sainz rounded off the points-paying positions.

Lance Stroll claimed the first finish of his F1 career but fell one place short of a first championship point, with the Canadian fortunate his first-lap spin was negated by the Safety Car. Daniil Kvyat finished 12th ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who lost a place to the Toro Rosso driver due to a five-second pit stop penalty for exceeding track limits early in the race. Stoffel Vandoorne's miserable weekend -- which included a 15-place grid penalty -- ended with a solid drive to 14th, meaning McLaren only beat future Honda engine partner Sauber, a team running with a year-old engine deficit.